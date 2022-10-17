Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore lashed out at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday for a "lie" he told about the economy. Moore, responding to Buttigieg's claim that the economy Biden inherited was at the risk of facing "free fall," told Harris Faulkner the opposite is true.

STEPHEN MOORE: You said that I was insulted by the way things are going. I'm more infuriated, especially when I hear Pete Buttigieg lie about the condition of the economy. Let's face it, if you look back at the last six months of the Trump administration, as we were coming out of COVID, the economy was booming. We had businesses reopening, we had people going back to work, COVID was behind us, we had that vaccine coming out. The thing that is most infuriating is the economy. We shouldn't be talking about a recession right now. We should be growing in a boom time.

As my friend Larry Kudlow from Fox said, Biden inherited a high-growth economy with low inflation, and he has turned it into a low-growth economy with the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Pete Buttigieg, I seem to recall, was the man that was supposed to be in charge of the supply chain problems. These problems are worse than ever. Get on the job and fix these.