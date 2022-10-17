Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy

Buttigieg claims Biden administration saved the economy

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stephen Moore claps back at Pete Buttigieg for 'lie' about economic growth: 'Highest inflation in 40 years' Video

Stephen Moore claps back at Pete Buttigieg for 'lie' about economic growth: 'Highest inflation in 40 years'

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore responds to Harris Faulkner's questions about Pete Buttigieg's recent claims about the Biden economy.

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore lashed out at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday for a "lie" he told about the economy. Moore, responding to Buttigieg's claim that the economy Biden inherited was at the risk of facing "free fall," told Harris Faulkner the opposite is true.

BIDEN BLASTED FOR TELLING REPORTER THE ECONOMY IS ‘STRONG AS HELL’ WHILE EATING ICE CREAM IN PORTLAND

STEPHEN MOORE: You said that I was insulted by the way things are going. I'm more infuriated, especially when I hear Pete Buttigieg lie about the condition of the economy. Let's face it, if you look back at the last six months of the Trump administration, as we were coming out of COVID, the economy was booming. We had businesses reopening, we had people going back to work, COVID was behind us, we had that vaccine coming out. The thing that is most infuriating is the economy. We shouldn't be talking about a recession right now. We should be growing in a boom time. 

Larry Kudlow: There will be a middle class populist revolt over this Video

As my friend Larry Kudlow from Fox said, Biden inherited a high-growth economy with low inflation, and he has turned it into a low-growth economy with the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Pete Buttigieg, I seem to recall, was the man that was supposed to be in charge of the supply chain problems. These problems are worse than ever. Get on the job and fix these.

Biden officials pressed on inflation as prices remain high ahead of midterm elections Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.