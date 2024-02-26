PETA takes jab at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for visiting Australian zoo during 'Eras Tour' stop

PETA has set their sights on a new target – and it's one of America's hottest couples.

Pop icon Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, were called out by the nonprofit organization for their decision to stop at Sydney Zoo while in Australia for Swift's "Eras Tour."

"While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation's Director of Captive Animal Welfare, said in a statement to TMZ.

According to the outlet, the play on the words "all too well," was Metzler's way of using Swift's own lyrics against her.

Swift and Kelce were spotted during a "private tour" date at the Sydney Zoo ahead of Swift's concerts in the city.

In addition to sightseeing Australian wildlife, they also caught flak for feeding a young kangaroo during their visit, with PETA additionally noting that sanctuaries are preferable to zoos since visitors can't feed or touch the animals.

Kelce traveled to Australia to be with Swift and supported her while attending one of her shows. At one point, Swift even acknowledged Kelce during her song "Willow," when she pointed to him and sang the lyrics "I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man."

She also acknowledged him in the song "Karma" during the show.

The couple has dominated headlines since going public with their relationship last year when Swift began to make a series of appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games, including at their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

PETA, on the other hand, has historically been outspoken against other notable figures for animal-related issues in the past, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for sharing photos of her swimming with dolphins.

