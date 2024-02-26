Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

PETA takes jab at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for visiting Australian zoo during 'Eras Tour' stop

PETA Foundation's Director of Captive Animal Welfare told TMZ the couple should have opted for visiting a 'true sanctuary' instead

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Travis Kelce arrives at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Sydney Video

Travis Kelce arrives at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Sydney

Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce arrives at night one of her Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Maddie Wachtel / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

PETA has set their sights on a new target – and it's one of America's hottest couples.

Pop icon Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, were called out by the nonprofit organization for their decision to stop at Sydney Zoo while in Australia for Swift's "Eras Tour."

"While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation's Director of Captive Animal Welfare, said in a statement to TMZ.

TAYLOR SWIFT SINGS TO TRAVIS KELCE, KISSES HIM AT SYDNEY STOP OF HER ‘ERAS TOUR’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

According to the outlet, the play on the words "all too well," was Metzler's way of using Swift's own lyrics against her.

Swift and Kelce were spotted during a "private tour" date at the Sydney Zoo ahead of Swift's concerts in the city.

In addition to sightseeing Australian wildlife, they also caught flak for feeding a young kangaroo during their visit, with PETA additionally noting that sanctuaries are preferable to zoos since visitors can't feed or touch the animals.

TAYLOR SWIFT GETS VISIT FROM TRAVIS KELCE IN AUSTRALIA AMID ‘ERAS TOUR’

PETA logo

The logo of the international non-governmental animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is pictured in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on May 13, 2022. (YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelce traveled to Australia to be with Swift and supported her while attending one of her shows. At one point, Swift even acknowledged Kelce during her song "Willow," when she pointed to him and sang the lyrics "I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man."

She also acknowledged him in the song "Karma" during the show.

The couple has dominated headlines since going public with their relationship last year when Swift began to make a series of appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games, including at their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

TAYLOR SWIFT SUPPORTS TRAVIS KELCE IN AUSTRALIA AS SHE SPENDS TIME AWAY FROM NFL BOYFRIEND

NFL Players react to Taylor Swift's effect on the league Video

PETA, on the other hand, has historically been outspoken against other notable figures for animal-related issues in the past, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for sharing photos of her swimming with dolphins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Kelce sings along to Taylor Swift's song 'Love Story' Video

Fox News' Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.