Dana Perino reacts to Biden's claim that his $3.5 trillion dollar spending bill would cost nothing

After President Biden claimed his Build Back Better agenda's $3.5 trillion economic bill will cost "zero dollars", Fox News host Dana Perino said as a former White House spokesperson, she would have refused to make that claim in public if instructed.

Perino, who served as White House press secretary for President George W. Bush in 2007, said Biden's claim was a ridiculous way to sell the exorbitant bill to the American public.

"I would have said ‘I absolutely refuse to say that’," the cohost of "The Five" said. "I would never have said that – I have self respect, and I would never have said something so ridiculous – and they should stop."

President Biden in a Saturday tweet, claimed his "Build Back Better Agenda" would cost zero dollars because it wouldn't add to the national debt.

"This is a terrible way to run the government," Perino continued, adding that Democrats tend to increase government spending on everything when they are in power.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans seem too distracted by "symbolic issues" to mount a cogent response, she said, but noted that the GOP is the most skilled at campaigning against middle-class tax hikes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohost Dan Bongino added that even without raising taxes, Democratic policies can increase the cost of living because of the increased spending which potentially leads to higher inflation. Critics of higher spending, call inflation a hidden tax on citizens.