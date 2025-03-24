Penn State NCAA wrestling champ Carter Starocci reveals what Trump told him after historic title win

Penn State wrestling superstar Carter Starocci made a beeline for President Donald Trump moments after making NCAA history at the organization's wrestling championships in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The first five-time Division I champion shared his win – and the contents of his mat-side conversation with the president – with Fox News Monday.

"When I heard he was coming, I kind of figured I was going to go over there and say a few words to my man because I met him before, so having him in the house is always special," he told "Fox & Friends."

NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONS SHAKE HANDS WITH TRUMP AFTER WINNING TITLE BOUTS

Starocci defeated Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, 4-3, to win the 184-pound championship and his fifth NCAA title, the first and possibly last time the feat is ever achieved due to athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility from COVID.

Shortly after the match, he approached Trump, shook his hand and snapped a photo with him as he toted his trophy.

LA TIMES WRITERS SUGGEST WORLD SERIES CHAMPION DODGERS SHOULD SKIP WHITE HOUSE VISIT: 'THANKS, BUT NO'

Starocci said he asked Trump if he enjoyed the match and the two exchanged a few words.

"[He told me] 'You're one of my favorite wrestlers to watch in the world. I love your tenacity. I love your interviews.' Then I told him I appreciated his persona as well. I told him the story, too. [I said], 'When I was warming up, they kind of made it a little hard for me because you're the big dog,' and he laughed, and then he gave me like a nice coin to recognize me," he shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starocci views his victory as a "stepping stone" for himself and for the program.

He hopes to medal in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.