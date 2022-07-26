Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Pelosi should go to Taiwan, be 'forceful' on US commitment: Dan Hoffman

China doubles down on warnings against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting the island

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dan Hoffman: Pelosi should go to Taiwan, be forceful on US commitment Video

Dan Hoffman: Pelosi should go to Taiwan, be forceful on US commitment

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman on the need for Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to explain why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should go to Taiwan despite China's warnings as tensions escalate between the U.S. and China.

CHINA ACCUSES US, TAIWAN OFFICIALS OF ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ WITH  UKRAINE COMPARISONS

DAN HOFFMAN: Yeah. I think she should go. And I think she should take a page out of Speaker Newt Gingrich's playbook there. He met with the president of Taiwan at the time. I think she should go, and she could be as forceful as she likes about the United States commitment to preserving Taiwan's integrity, territorial integrity. It doesn't mean that we have to support an independent Taiwan. But really, the larger question is whether the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity is creating more threats to the region and to Taiwan in particular. And that's something that I think has come to a head, because President Biden has said that we have a commitment to defend Taiwan, even though no such commitment exists. His own administration officials have had to walk that back. I think we need to be looking at that closely. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW 

Dan Hoffman on why Nancy Pelosi should visit Taiwan Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.