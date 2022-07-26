Pelosi should go to Taiwan, be 'forceful' on US commitment: Dan Hoffman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to explain why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should go to Taiwan despite China's warnings as tensions escalate between the U.S. and China.

CHINA ACCUSES US, TAIWAN OFFICIALS OF ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ WITH UKRAINE COMPARISONS

DAN HOFFMAN: Yeah. I think she should go. And I think she should take a page out of Speaker Newt Gingrich's playbook there. He met with the president of Taiwan at the time. I think she should go, and she could be as forceful as she likes about the United States commitment to preserving Taiwan's integrity, territorial integrity. It doesn't mean that we have to support an independent Taiwan. But really, the larger question is whether the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity is creating more threats to the region and to Taiwan in particular. And that's something that I think has come to a head, because President Biden has said that we have a commitment to defend Taiwan, even though no such commitment exists. His own administration officials have had to walk that back. I think we need to be looking at that closely.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW