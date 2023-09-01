Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Pelosi says many Trump supporters don't value human dignity for everyone

Pelosi also called Trump's presence a 'cancerous situation' in America

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Pelosi annoyed by MSNBC question about impeaching Biden: 'With all due respect ... this is frivolous' Video

Pelosi annoyed by MSNBC question about impeaching Biden: 'With all due respect ... this is frivolous'

During a recent MSNBC segment, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became annoyed over host Andrea Mitchell asking her about the GOP seeking to impeach President Joe Biden based on his alleged connections to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., trashed supporters of former President Donald Trump in an interview with Bloomberg Television, claiming they’re people who either don’t value the dignity of "every person" or are "afraid" of change.

She added that the "malignancy of Trump" is a "cancerous situation" in America and urged the Republican Party to "remember its heritage."

Pelosi made her dig on Trump and his supporters while speaking to Bloomberg reporter Francine Lacqua in Venice, Italy, on Thursday.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATS FRET OVER TURMOIL WITHIN STATE PARTY, CALLING IT A ‘F-----G DISASTER’ RIGHT NOW: REPORT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that many Trump supporters don't value human dignity. ((Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

Lacqua mentioned that Pelosi "stood up against President Trump many times" while he was in office. 

"I didn't stand up to him many times," Pelosi said. "I stood up to him once. It lasted a very long time."

Pelosi called the extent to which Trump will go for whatever he wants "frightening."

"So he was clever — undermine the press, undermine the rule of law, ‘I’m above the law,'" Pelosi said. "So seeing the length to which he will go, of course, is more frightening. He’s a threat to our democracy, but we intend to win."

Lacqua noted Trump is "so popular with the voters."

"Well, he’s popular with his group," Pelosi replied.

Lacqua asked if the former House speaker was "surprised" by Trump's popularity with his followers.

Pelosi interrupted, noting "surprised" wasn’t the word she would use for it. 

"It’s interesting to see how there’s a certain element of the population who would just go for him," she said.

The former speaker trashed this "certain element," saying: "They’re people we would probably never get. They don’t share our values in terms of respect for the dignity and worth of every person and the rest."

BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINATION ADVISER ON BLM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DESPITE WH DISTANCING FROM ‘DEFUND’ MOVEMENT

Nancy Pelosi Columbia panel

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urged the GOP to not be a "cult" to "thug" former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi also classified the remaining Trump supporters as being afraid of change in the country. 

"But there are some who are supporting him who are just afraid," she said. "They don’t see a place for their families in the future."

Pelosi continued: "They’re concerned about globalization, they’re concerned about immigration, they’re concerned about innovation. They’re concerned about diversity, women, minorities, LGBTQ, other people coming into the leadership arena, and that’s to be respected."

"So I respect all of the people of America, and when people ask me, ‘Are you afraid of what might happen?’ I say no, because of the goodness of the American people, the strength of our democracy. We will prevail, and my motto is, ‘The flag is still there,' as we say in our national anthem."

Elsewhere, Pelosi urged the GOP to remember its heritage and ditch Trump as its leader. 

"You’re not a cult to a thug. You’re a great, Grand Old Party — and recapture that."

"So hopefully, as soon as we get through this, shall we say, cancerous situation that we’re in — the malignancy of Trump — they will emerge in a strong way with the leadership that I know is there in the Republican Party," she said. "Not necessarily in the Congress, but in the country." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Nancy Pelosi defends Biden against age criticism: 'He's a kid to me' Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 