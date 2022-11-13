Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Republican Party 'is dead' after major midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada: Hawley

Hawley has been vocally critical of the Republican Party and its Senate Leader Mitch McConnell

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Stephen Miller: Mitch McConnell showed us 'political cowardice and political stupidity' Video

Stephen Miller: Mitch McConnell showed us 'political cowardice and political stupidity'

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss the passage of a Senate funding bill and how Republicans missed an opportunity to fight for border security. 

Republicans need to rebrand and "build something new" after they failed to retake a majority in the U.S. Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the party’s younger members said.

On Saturday, shortly after Democrats picked up a key victory in Nevada, where incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley took to Twitter to say the Republican Party "is dead."

"The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new," Hawley wrote.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Miissouri, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Miissouri, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old Missouri Republican is among a younger group of Senate Republicans, who have expressed reservations for or straight opposition to current Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, 82.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS

Hawley has been vocally critical of the Republican Party after they failed to win in Pennsylvania, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz fell short of defeating Senator-elect John Fetterman, and in Arizona, where Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican hopeful Blake Masters. 

"You can’t expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about," Hawley added in a tweet on Friday.

The day before, Hawley said the Republican machine "lost big" in the midterms and said their legislative priorities were not being supported by the American people.

"Washington Republicanism lost big Tuesday night. When your ‘agenda’ is cave to Big Pharma on insulin, cave to Schumer on gun control & Green New Deal (‘infrastructure’), and tease changes to Social Security and Medicare, you lose," he wrote.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He also suggested Republicans failed to present their own ideas and initiatives to voters and only pointed to failures of the Democratic Party.

"Not enough to say the other side is no good. Have to offer an actual agenda," he wrote.

TRUMP SCOLDS MITCH MCCONNELL AS GOP SENATE MAJORITY BECOMES UNLIKELY AFTER DEMOCRATS KEEP CRUCIAL ARIZONA SEAT

Hawley was also among a group of Republicans, joined by Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and Cynthia Lummis, who urged the Senate to postpone its leadership election until after the Georgia runoff election with Republican Hershall Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

"The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," Rubio tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added: "First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like Florida."

Hawley agreed.

SENATE GOP WON’T MOVE LEADERSHIP ELECTIONS DESPITE CALLS FOR DELAY

"Exactly right. I don’t know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate - are they saying that doesn’t matter? Don’t disenfranchise," he wrote.

Several other Republicans, notably including former President Donald Trump have expressed frustration with McConnell following Tuesday’s election results.

"He is the WORST!" Trump wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite calls for a postponement, a Senate GOP aide confirmed to Fox News Digital that the leadership elections will go on as planned.

More from Politics