Biden Supreme Court nomination adviser on BLM board of directors, despite WH distancing from 'defund' movement

A former Clinton adviser who was tapped this month to advise President Biden on the Supreme Court nomination process was sitting on the board of directors of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation as recently as Friday, according to the group's court filings.

The White House announced two weeks ago that Minyon Moore, who has been described by media outlets as an informal adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, would join Biden’s team to "mobilize a nationwide engagement effort focused on confirmation" of the nation’s first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

"Moore currently leads Dewey Square Group’s State and Local Affairs and Multicultural Strategies practices, where she helps clients build coalitions and engage on public policy goals," the White House said in a Feb. 2 statement. "Moore previously served as President Clinton’s Director of White House Political Affairs and Director the White House Office of Public Liaison, as well as Chief Operating Officer of the Democratic National Committee."

"Moore coauthored 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics' in 2018," it continued. "A Chicago native, she attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and graduated from the Boston University Digital Filmmaking Program (DC)."

The White House’s announcement declined to mention that Moore was a member of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s board of directors, according to a filing submitted Friday to the California attorney general's office. A filing submitted Friday to the New Mexico attorney general's office also listed Moore as a board member.

The filings were first reported by the Washington Examiner.

It is not clear exactly when Moore joined the BLM group's board, but a filing submitted by the group last March did not list her as a member.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation told Fox News Digital in a statement that Moore "has been required to cease all involvement in matters pertaining to her work with Black Lives Matter while she is part of the White House confirmation team."

The news comes after the group shut down online fundraising earlier this month following demands by attorneys general in California and Washington state that it submit delinquent financial disclosures for 2020, the Examiner reported.

The White House told Fox News Digital that Moore will not be performing any work for outside organizations while on Biden's team.

"The President is proud to have Minyon Moore on his team as he prepares to announce and confirm an extraordinarily qualified nominee after seeking the recommendations of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate," the White House said in a statement. "She is a leading strategist who has advised President Clinton, civil rights leaders, top members of the business community, and who teaches at Yale."

Biden on Thursday said he's "not looking to make an ideological choice" to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Stephen Breyer. He told NBC News' Lestor Holt that he's looking for someone with "an open mind" and "who understands the Constitution."

Biden and mainstream Democrats have gone through painstaking efforts to distance themselves from the anti-police rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter and defund the police movements embraced by the party's progressive wing.

During an event at the New York Police Department earlier this month, Biden said that "the answer is not to defund the police," but instead to provide the tools and funding for law enforcement officials to be "partners" and "protectors" in the community.