Network evening news didn’t cover Pelosi’s salon controversy until she claimed she was set up

The evening newscasts on ABC, NBC and CBS didn’t cover the controversy surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to a San Franciso hair salon ‒ in violation of state and local ordinances amid the coronavirus pandemic ‒ until the Democratic leader blamed the salon owner.

In security footage obtained by Fox News and time-stamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT, the California political powerhouse is seen walking through ESalonSF with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

NBC MEDIA REPORTER HAMMERED FOR DISMISSING CONTROVERSY OVER PELOSI SALON TRIP

ABC’s “World News Tonight,” NBC’s “Nightly News” and “CBS Evening News” all ignored the story when it broke on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Pelosi accused the salon of "setting her up" and called on the struggling business to apologize. Then, the broadcast networks finally decided to enlighten viewers on the situation.

“ABC, CBS, and NBC only covered the controversial incident Wednesday after the Speaker held a press conference and did her best impression of former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, claiming her hair appointment was ‘a setup,’” NewsBusters analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

Fondacaro noted that CBS “showed their hand early” with an on-screen graphic focusing on the “set up” narrative, while ABC’s Tom Llamas “seemed sorry they were doing the story” at all.

“The staunchest defense of Pelosi came from NBC ‘Nightly News’ and Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt, who went after the salon,” Fondacaro observed.

“The salon wasn't following the rules. Even though indoor services are allowed by the state of California, the city of San Francisco only started allowing any hair appointments on Tuesday, and they must be outdoors. Shampooing isn’t allowed. And masks are required. Pelosi was pictured without one,” Hunt said.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News on Tuesday, salon owner Erica Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as part of a double standard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.)

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.