CNN's Don Lemon calls out Pelosi over salon trip, knocks 'set-up' claim

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a rare scolding of a Democrat, this time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over her controversial visit to a San Francisco hair salon in violation of state and local coronavirus ordinances.

In security footage obtained by Fox News and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT, the California political powerhouse is seen walking through ESalonSF with wet hair, and without a mask. During an appearance on MSNBC that night, Pelosi criticized President Trump for giving his Republican National Convention acceptance speech before a live audience on the South Lawn at the White House.

On Wednesday, the top Democratic lawmaker accused the salon of "setting her up" and called on the struggling business to apologize to her.

Lemon seemed to question Pelosi's story and asked his viewers "shouldn't she know better?"

NBC MEDIA REPORTER HAMMERED FOR DISMISSING CONTROVERSY OVER PELOSI SALON TRIP

"This far into the pandemic this House Speaker should know what is safe and what isn't," Lemon said. "We should all know. It's our responsibility."

The liberal anchor continued, "Instead of claiming a set-up, it would have been just as easy for the speaker to say, 'You know what, I messed up. I should have worn a mask indoors.'"

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Tuesday, salon owner Erica Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as part of a double standard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.)

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.