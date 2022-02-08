Pelosi 'weaponizing' Capitol Police to try to silence and destroy me: Nehls

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, claimed the Capitol Police targeted him Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

REP. TROY NEHLS: I've exposed [Jan. 6] and I've been very vocal about it. I've been vocal, too, even on your program a few months back about the death of Ashli Babbitt and questioning why Lt. Byrd's investigation did not go to a grand jury. So this really doesn't surprise me. Quite honestly, I'm being targeted right now. And I believe that Nancy Pelosi is weaponizing the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate me, to try to silence me, intimidate me, and quite honestly, to destroy me.

…

Well, the claim is that they discovered one of my office doors wide open on a Saturday afternoon. The officer entered my office and said, you know, to check to see if anybody was there [who] shouldn't be there and saw suspicious writings on my whiteboard, where is where I draft my legislative proposals. Couple days later, I've got these secret agents — secret agents from the Capitol Police — knocking on my office door, questioning my staff — one of my staffers — as to the language on that board. Why was there body armor written on your board? Interrogating this staffer, asking him questions related to a handwritten map of the Rayburn Office Building, which is an office building for members of Congress and the "X" on it. I mean, absolutely silly, absolutely ludicrous. Why were the Capitol Police inside my office investigating me? And I was under criminal investigation. The chief of police, Manger, … he's downplaying this, but I'm telling you they're coming after anyone [who] has a dissenting point of view, anybody [who] doesn't agree with them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: