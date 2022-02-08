Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Pelosi 'weaponizing' Capitol Police to try to silence and destroy me: Nehls

Rep. Troy Nehls says he is 'being targeted right now'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Nehls: 'Why were the Capitol Police inside my office investigating me?' Video

Nehls: 'Why were the Capitol Police inside my office investigating me?'

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, explains how federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies are being weaponized on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, claimed the Capitol Police targeted him Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

REP. TROY NEHLS: I've exposed [Jan. 6] and I've been very vocal about it. I've been vocal, too, even on your program a few months back about the death of Ashli Babbitt and questioning why Lt. Byrd's investigation did not go to a grand jury. So this really doesn't surprise me. Quite honestly, I'm being targeted right now. And I believe that Nancy Pelosi is weaponizing the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate me, to try to silence me, intimidate me, and quite honestly, to destroy me. 

Well, the claim is that they discovered one of my office doors wide open on a Saturday afternoon. The officer entered my office and said, you know, to check to see if anybody was there [who] shouldn't be there and saw suspicious writings on my whiteboard, where is where I draft my legislative proposals. Couple days later, I've got these secret agents — secret agents from the Capitol Police — knocking on my office door, questioning my staff — one of my staffers — as to the language on that board. Why was there body armor written on your board? Interrogating this staffer, asking him questions related to a handwritten map of the Rayburn Office Building, which is an office building for members of Congress and the "X" on it. I mean, absolutely silly, absolutely ludicrous. Why were the Capitol Police inside my office investigating me? And I was under criminal investigation. The chief of police, Manger, … he's downplaying this, but I'm telling you they're coming after anyone [who] has a dissenting point of view, anybody [who] doesn't agree with them. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Pelosi is weaponizing US Capitol police to silence, intimidate and destroy me: Nehls Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.