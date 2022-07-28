Pelosi caving on Taiwan trip would fuel 'back down Biden' midterm narrative for Republicans: Ratcliffe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Director for National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to explain what Chinese threats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip and the Biden administration's reaction mean for Republicans and Democrats in the upcoming November midterm elections.

JOHN RATCLIFFE: The problem for Nancy Pelosi is that this is no longer just a diplomatic issue. It's become a political issue and there's political calculation involved here. Joe Biden has earned the reputation as back down Biden from backing down to the Taliban in Afghanistan, and in Ukraine. He encouraged Zelenskyy to back down. He offered him a ride out of town on the second day of the Russian invasion. And now he has publicly backed up China's assertion that Nancy Pelosi shouldn't go. So as lawmakers head to the August recess and go home for six months of campaigning, if Nancy Pelosi heeds Joe Biden's recommendation that she not go, I think you're going to hear Republican lawmakers say, look, the Biden White House won't stand up to America's number one national security threat. China and a Democratically controlled Congress won't stand up to him either. Republicans need to be in charge of Congress to stand up to the China threat. And I think that if she made that decision, and there's a there's a political calculation there as well.

