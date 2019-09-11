Pelosi rips into reporter who questioned if she could do more to keep gun control legislation alive

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped into a question asked by a reporter from her home state, claiming that it wrongly placed blame on her for not keeping gun control legislation alive in Congress.

“Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it,” Pelosi told The San Francisco Chronicle's Tal Kopan on Wednesday.

“If you are annoyed with my impatience," she added, "it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”

GUN CONTROL BATTLE RETURNS TO POLITICAL STAGE AHEAD OF DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

The reporter had asked Pelosi whether she regretted not bringing the House back in August to "keep the flame lit on gun violence."

Pelosi argued that the Senate was at fault because it didn't come back to pass a measure on gun violence. "Why don’t you all get that straight? The Senate did not come back to pass the bill," she said.

She added that "lives are at stake" and she was "getting very angry about the silliness of these questions."

Her comments came as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused Democratic leaders of "theatrics" and trying to "scare people" after they held a press conference on the issue.

NRA SUES SAN FRANCISCO AFTER CITY DECLARES IT A 'DOMESTIC TERROR ORGANIZATION'

In September, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also called on McConnell to pass a House-backed bill on background checks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



".@SenateMajLdr McConnell: People across the country are calling on Congress to #DoSomething to #EndGunViolence," he said.



"It’s time to lead on this issue. Put the House-passed background checks bill on the Senate floor for debate and a vote."