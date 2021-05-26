PBS' Yamiche Alcindor gushes over WH spox Karine Jean-Pierre: 'She pledged to be truthful to the press'

PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor went head over heels over White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who made her debut at the briefing room podium on Wednesday.

Alcindor, who is best known for showering President Biden with compliments at his first press conference, took to Twitter earlier in the day to commemorate how Jean-Pierre will "make history" as the "second Black woman" to lead a White House press briefing following George H.W. Bush aide Judy Smith in 1991.

Appearing on MSNBC later that evening, Alcindor couldn't contain her excitement.

LIBERAL PBS REPORTER GUSHES BIDEN PERCEIVED AS ‘MORAL, DECENT MAN’ DURING IMMIGRATION QUESTION

"Well, it was a history-making moment," Alcindor told MSNBC host Ari Melber. "Karine Jean-Pierre, taking to the podium as the first Black woman in 30 years… She's also the first openly gay woman to take the podium of the White House. And what she said about this moment is this really shows this is an administration that embraces diversity, that really wants to put equity and justice at the center. But she also said this is not about me, this is not about one person, this is really about the agenda."

Alcindor, an MSNBC contributor, expressed "it felt different" being in that briefing with Jean-Pierre in comparison to the briefings held under the Trump administration, referring to the so-called "targeting" and "language" towards the media.

"She pledged, Karine Jean-Pierre, to be truthful with the press," Alcindor said. "And that, of course, is a market difference from Joe Biden's predecessor, former President Trump. So this is a moment where, of course, she took tough questions, I asked a bunch of questions, she answered most of them, but there are still a lot of challenges ahead."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, the taxpayer-funded journalist squeezed in even more flattery for President Biden.

"It tells you that this is an administration that wants even the face, of course, the person who speaks for the president, to be diverse, to be a woman, that says a lot to where Joe Biden is as a president," Alcindor added.