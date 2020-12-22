Pat Robertson: Trump 'lives in an alternate reality,' truly believes he won the election

Evangelical leader Pat Robertson criticized President Trump on Monday, saying he "lives in an alternate reality" and truly believes he won the 2020 general election over President-elect Joe Biden.

"The president still lives in an alternate reality, he really does. People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that and the other,’ but no, he doesn’t lie. To him, that’s the truth," Robertson said on Christian Broadcasting Network. "It's time to move on."

"I think it’s all over. I think the Electoral College has spoken. I think the Biden corruption has not totally been brought to fruition, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Electoral College, and I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything," Robertson added.

BARR: DOJ YET TO FIND WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD THAT COULD HAVE CHANGED 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Robertson, who once predicted Trump would win the election, also suggested Biden won’t be in office for long.

"We’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," Robertson said.

Trump has repeatedly alleged he beat Biden and claims there was widespread voter fraud, but states have stood by their results and courts have rejected Trump's legal claims in dozens of cases. Attorney General William Barr said last month his Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of fraud on a scale that could flip the election.

TRUMP MEETS WITH MEMBERS OF CONGRESS PLOTTING ELECTORAL COLLEGE OBJECTIONS ON JAN. 6

Meanwhile, Trump huddled with members of Congress to discuss plans to object to Biden’s Electoral College win and force a debate on allegations of voter fraud.

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., attended the White House meeting and said there's growing support for GOP lawmakers from the House and Senate to challenge the election results when a Joint Session of Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College result. The vote was 306 to 232 in Biden's favor.

"We will be raising objections to the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden for multiple states," Greene told Fox News.

Greene said the White House meeting included Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's legal team and about 15 House members, including GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Congressional rules require a House member and a senator to simultaneously challenge a state’s electoral slate when they jointly convene on Jan. 6. Greene said senators are on board, though she declined to name them publicly.

"Some people just haven't totally gone public yet, but we’re going to have a lot of people on board, and we definitely have senators," Greene told Fox News. "This is going to be historic and the amount of evidence is overwhelming."

Trump called into a Turning Point USA event Tuesday where he insisted he "won in a landslide" and encouraged the Justice Department and members of Congress to step up and support him.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.