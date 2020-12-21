Trump meets with members of Congress plotting Electoral College objections on Jan. 6

President Trump Monday huddled with members of Congress to discuss plans to object to President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win and to force a debate on allegations of voter fraud.

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., attended the White House meeting and said there's growing support for GOP lawmakers from the House and Senate to challenge the election results when a Joint Session of Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College result. The vote was 306 to 232 in Biden's favor.

"We will be raising objections to the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden for multiple states," Greene told Fox News.

Greene said the White House meeting including Trump, Vice President Pence, Trump's legal team and about 15 House members, including GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

Congressional rules require a House member and senator to simultaneously challenge a state’s electoral slate when they jointly convene on Jan. 6. Greene said senators are on board, though she declined to name them publicly.

"Some people just haven't totally gone public yet, but we’re going to have a lot of people on board, and we definitely have senators," Greene told Fox News. "This is going to be historic and the amount of evidence is overwhelming."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE TAKES ON SHUTDOWNS, FAUCI DURING FIRST WEEK IN WASHINGTON

Alabama Sen.-Elect Tommy Tuberville has raised the possibility of challenging the Electoral College, but GOP Senate leaders have discouraged it.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.C. said he hoped Tuberville won't do it because the election has been litigated over and over and it was time to move on. "I don’t think it’s good for the country," Thune told reporters last week.

Trump, however, is rallying his base to fight for him.

Trump called into a Turning Point USA event where he insisted he "won in a landslide" and encouraged the Justice Department and members of Congress to step up and support him.

"We are fighting, really for the country, because this election, we won this election in a landslide," Trump said. "It's all documented, the problem is we need a party that is going to fight, and we have some great congressmen and women that are doing it. And we have others, some great fighters, but we won this in a landslide. They know it, and we need backing from like, the Justice Department and other people have to finally step up."

BARR: DOJ YET TO FIND WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD THAT COULD HAVE CHANGED 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Trump has repeatedly alleged he beat Biden, and claims there was widespread voter fraud. But states have stood by their results and courts have rejected Trump's legal claims in dozens of cases. Attorney General William Barr said last month his Justice Department has not seen fraud on the kind of scale that could flip the election.

In addition to winning the Electoral College vote, Biden won the popular vote as well by a margin of more than 7 million votes.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed that Trump met with the lawmakers in the Oval Office and they were "preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud," Meadows tweeted.

On Jan. 6, the House and Senate convene jointly in the House chamber. Pence would co-preside over the session in his capacity as President of the Senate alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pence’s term doesn’t expire until January 20.

If there is a House and Senate member appealing a state’s slate of electors, the Joint Session of Congress is dissolved and the House and Senate meet separately for two hours to debate a contested state’s electoral vote.

Each body then votes whether to accept or reject that state’s slate of electoral votes. Then the House and Senate reconvene in the Joint Session.

US DOWN A RABBIT HOLE OF QUESTIONING ELECTION INTEGRITY

A state’s slate of electoral votes is only tossed if both the House and Senate vote to do so. With Democrats controlling the House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., acknowledging Biden's win, it seems unlikely there would be enough votes to reject any state's certification.

Greene said she intends to object and during floor debate present evidence of voter fraud. She points to White House advisor Peter Navarro's new report on election irregularities.

"The most important part of the meeting was basically to make sure that everything that we use is accurate, not just a rumor here and there, but actual real evidence of voter fraud," Greene said. "It has to be correct."

She said Trump was in "great" spirits and he was grateful for the members who will be fighting for him in Congress.

"He deserves his day in court, but he's definitely going to have his day in Congress," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The people truly believe that they reelected President Trump," Greene added. "And as members of the House, we're doing what the people want."

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Jason Donner and Matt Leach contributed to this report.