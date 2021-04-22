Parents organizing across US against 'dangerous' critical race theory in classrooms: Former professor

Former professor Carol Swain told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that parents are organizing across the U.S. against "dangerous" critical race theory in classrooms.

CAROL SWAIN: I can tell you that across the country people are pushing back. Parents are organizing, and they should be. And I would encourage whistleblowers to step forward with your information because what is taking place is very dangerous. It is creating a hostile environment for students, as well as teachers and administrators and I know from firsthand experience that if you are in an environment that feels hostile, you cannot be your best self.

And what they are doing with the critical race theory is pure indoctrination. It’s not teaching young people how to think. In fact, it’s teaching the opposite because if they have questions...and the questions are not politically correct, then they risk getting themselves into trouble.

I think it should fall apart and the man that is challenging that at the elite school with his daughter, he is absolutely correct that it is a national problem, and I think that when you point out that the learning environment is hostile and the environment for teachers, I mean, that’s running counter to civil rights laws when it comes to at least hostile workplaces.

And teaching young children to hate themselves and their ancestry because of the color of their skin, I mean, that is not something we should be doing in America. We should not be shaming children or bullying them. We should not be creating, intimidating environments; we are doing that under the guise of educational equity and it’s very harmful to minority children because it teaches them that they’re victims. And it also breaks up relationships that they have. The critical race theory will come into environments where there are no serious problemsm and when they get there, they create problems.

