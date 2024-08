Vice President Harris' newly tapped running mate Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., is taking heat from some parent groups who question claims he's "pro-family."

On Tuesday, Harris announced she had chosen Walz, a former congressman, as her VP in the 2024 race against former President Trump. The Harris campaign lauded Walz's background as a high school teacher, coach and veteran as delivering "for working families."

Some parent groups strongly disagree, saying Walz's progressive record on children's health, education and crime is at odds with the messaging that he's an advocate for families.

"Tim Walz is literally the most anti-parent running mate that Kamala Harris could have chosen," Tiffany Justice, cofounder of Moms for Liberty, told Fox News Digital. "It's just such a slap in the face to parents."

Justice and other mom-led parent groups blasted the Democratic governor for signing a law in 2023 that aimed to help out-of-state minors seek sex change surgeries. Opponents said it would strip custody from parents who did not consent for their child to be transitioned.

"Minnesota... is a welcoming, loving, neighborly state where you are welcome and will be free from discrimination or anything else that we’re trying to see in some other states," Walz said at the time, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

He also called Republicans "bullies" for banning these controversial treatments for young people in other states.

"The idea that your child can move into Minnesota and somehow be transitioned behind your back or without your consent or knowledge — is nonsense and a true violation of parental rights," Justice reacted.

Elizabeth McCauley, a mom of three and co-founder of The Virginia Mavens, accused Walz of taking "marching orders from the teachers unions and transgender community" when it came to children's health issues.

"Whereas many sensible governors are cracking down on the money-making mutilation of young children, Governor Walz has ignored the science and the irreparable harm of, 'gender affirming care' and applauded the mutilation of young children and codified it into law. With such a wild slate of progressive out to lunch priorities, Walz will be no good for our nation and especially for parents and families," she told Fox News Digital.

Since being tapped as Harris' running mate, Walz also faces fresh scrutiny over his response to the George Floyd riots in 2020 and the Covid-19 mandates he imposed that same year. Parent groups who spoke to Fox News Digital accused Walz of letting cities burn for days during the riots after locking down schools.

"Walz is a soft on crime, anti-parent, woke candidate who has done more harm than good for the state of Minnesota," McCauley continued. "I personally have heartache when I visit my family in Minnesota as the state has gone downhill. What used to be a safe and thriving city to visit - Minneapolis - has now become a hotbed for crime. Walz not only condoned the George Floyd rioters but didn't work to repair the cities and businesses burned to the ground during the summer of rage," she continued.

"Walz was a COVID tyrant and locked down Minnesota. Except for rioters, though, that was apparently okay," Justice added. "He let Minneapolis burn during the riots… He's worse than ‘weird.’ He's radical."

President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily also argued that children's education in Minnesota had suffered under Walz's watch.

She claimed Walz had prioritized progressive ideology over educational standards in the classroom.

"Gov. Walz's record on education deserves an F - even if we were to grade on a curve," Neily told Fox News Digital.

"Yes, education spending skyrocketed under his administration - but it's worth noting that that much of the money isn't making it into classrooms but has been redirected towards progressive priorities like menstrual products in boys' bathrooms. From ideology-heavy new social studies standards to the state's new identity-politics focused ethnic studies requirement, Minnesota students are being taught what to think - not how to think."

"The numbers speak for themselves: student achievement in Minnesota has fallen precipitously, with the average 4th grade reading score now below the national average for the first time, while majorities of K-12 students do not meet grade-level standards in reading or math for the state's own tests (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments)," she continued.

The same year Walz signed the "gender-affirming care" legislation, he also signed a bill providing free school meals for Minnesota students and expanded free Pre-K for thousands of families in his state, decisions praised by teachers unions on Tuesday.

"Educators are fired up and united to get out and elect the Harris-Walz ticket. We know we can count on a continued and real partnership to expand access to free school meals for students, invest in student mental health, ensure no educator has to carry the weight of crushing student debt and do everything possible to keep our communities and schools safe," Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association said in a press release.

"Congrats @Tim_Walz ! As Governor his record has been exemplary including record funding for public education, protecting reproductive rights, expanding collective bargaining, access to affordable childcare & paid family and medical leave. @KamalaHarris made a great choice!!" American Federation of Teachers union boss Randi Weingarten also celebrated in a post on X.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said on X, "Anyone who makes Randi this excited is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students."

Walz also has the backing of progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of "the Squad."

Pelosi defended Walz against accusations he is a radical leftist while on MSNBC on Tuesday.

"To characterize him as left is so unreal. It’s just not, he’s right down the middle. He’s a heartland of America Democrat," she told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Really it’s mystifying to me to see someone that I worked with, shall we say right down the middle, characterized on the left in this regard," she continued.

Walz's office did not respond to a request for comment.

