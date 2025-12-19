BROADCAST BIAS: Texas ‘Landman’ does well bashing the ‘millionaire’ haters on ‘The View’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal ABC News legend Barbara Walters created "The View" in 1997 to be a midday chat show for women and it remains under the aegis of ABC News, although it shouldn’t be considered an objective or even fact-based program. Ever since Meghan McCain walked away in 2021 citing "toxic, direct and purposeful hostility" from her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, there’s been no alternative viewpoints to relentlessly bitter anti-Trump takes on the show.

So many were amused when the "Yellowstone" spinoff series "Landman" on the streaming service Paramount Plus made fun of "The View" and its tone. In the episode, the lead character, petroleum landman Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton) is urging his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), to kill time around the house by watching a TV show and suggests "The View." When T.L. professes ignorance about it, Tommy summed it up like this: "Bunch of pissed off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires, [President Donald] Trump, and men, and you, and me, and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about"

That hot take is on the money. Goldberg and Behar are each estimated to make $7 million or more for their vicious daily drumbeat against Trump and the Republicans. All the women on the show — including Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, Ana Navarro and the former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin — are believed to be millionaires. It’s easy to poke fun at swanky Manhattan pundits from the oil fields of dusty western Texas.

So, Thornton’s character Tommy summed up the show’s grousing hypocrisy as "pretty funny." T.L. responds, "Don’t sound funny." Tommy replies, "Well, it ain’t joke funny, it’s like ‘fart in church’ funny, you know what I mean?" T.L. retorts, "That don’t sound funny, either." Tommy shot back: "Well, it depends on your proximity to the fart."

This is not a show that anyone should consider a "news" program, despite its ABC News pedigree. It’s not "fact-based" at all, and the hosts routinely display that they haven’t studied the issues and the policies they’re discussing. Despite this, "The View" typically draws more than 2 million viewers, a top show in the daytime frame, like "The Price Is Right."

The show is led by two comedians named "Whoopi" and "Joy" who specialize in speaking angrily into the camera. This week, after Trump promised a $1,776 bonus for military personnel in his primetime speech, Goldberg first doubted the checks would arrive then suggested it was a bribe: "What he's doing is, he's thinking, 'If I make sure that the soldiers have what they need they'll back me and what I want, see?"

When the show came out of the Memorial Day weekend, Goldberg bizarrely claimed Trump hadn’t honored Gold Star families: "It was about time we heard him give the Gold Star families their due. It was about time he did that, because he spoke and said we are proud of our Gold Star families. This is the first time — at least maybe — unless you've heard him do it."'

This show doesn't sound half-cocked. That's too generous.

Behar has been the banshee voice of doom. On Sept. 30, she declared, "If you guys think that we can survive another three-and-a-half years of this, I think you’re delusional…. Every day, this guy is undoing something in this country that we value. Every day! It’s every day is a shock and awe here. And I, for one, am skeptical that we will survive this."

On Oct. 7, she launched her latest claims that Trump is going to end democracy. Trump sending the National Guard into blue cities "is a pretext to stop the next election! That’s what I think it is."

Back on April 9, Behar claimed Trump wanted to tank the stock market, so "all his billionaire friends can swoop in and buy everything low…. And how broke will people get? And how many jobs will be lost? And then he can, he can say, ‘Well, there's too much chaos, and now we're going to have martial law in this country," and he becomes a dictator." The Dow closed the day before at 37,645.59. But that day, it ended at 40,608.45. And it just closed Dec. 19 at 48,134.89.

She’s not alone. On St. Patrick’s Day, Goldberg claimed "any one of us could find ourselves being deported to some country we've never been."

So maybe Tommy's dad is right. This doesn't sound funny. This show is Exhibit A for any liberal who claims the problem in today's politics is that we don't have "shared facts," that voters are too misled by "misinformation and disinformation." When the Left is willing to concede that "The View" pumps out more bad information than good, then we could try to agree on what facts are.

