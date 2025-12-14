Expand / Collapse search
'The View' mocked as 'pissed-off millionaires b----ing' about 'Trump and men' on Paramount western show

The Western drama 'Landman' began its second season last month

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
The latest episode of the Paramount+ drama "Landman" mocked ABC's "The View" as a show about "a bunch of pissed-off millionaires" on Sunday.

"The Pirate Dinner," the fifth episode of the show's second season, featured a conversation between Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, and his father T.L., played by Sam Elliott. As they talk, Tommy suggests to his father that he watch "The View" to pass the time. T.L. then asks Tommy what "The View" is.

"A bunch of pissed-off millionaires b----ing about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their a-- about. It’s pretty funny," Tommy said.

BILLY BOB THORNTON CLAIMS THERE'S A 'PREJUDICE IN HOLLYWOOD' AGAINST SOUTHERNERS

Bill Bob Thornton in Landman

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ drama "Landman." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

"Don’t sound funny," T.L. responded.

"Well, it ain’t joke funny, it’s like ‘fart in church’ funny, you know what I mean?" Tommy said.

When T.L. adds that doesn't sound funny either, Tommy adds, "Well, it depends on your proximity to the fart."

BILLY BOB THORNTON CALLS OUT CELEBRITIES FOR BRINGING POLITICS TO HOLLYWOOD AWARD SHOWS

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC and "The View" for comment.

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View"

Billy Bob Thornton described "The View" as "a bunch of pissed-off millionaires" complaining about several topics. (Lou Rocco/Getty Images)

"Landman," a rural America drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, follows the life of the billionaire Norris family as they interact with power players in the oil rig industry in West Texas.

In 2024, a clip of the series went viral on X, featuring Thornton's character attacking the use of renewable energy measures like wind.

'YELLOWSTONE' CREATOR AND ROGAN SCOFF AT LIBERAL IDEOLOGY FOR DEMONIZING WORK ETHIC AND MASCULINITY

The cast of Landman poses for a picture together

The show "Landman" previously went viral after criticizing renewable energy. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"You have any idea how much diesel will have to burn to mix that much concrete or make that steel and haul this s--- out here and put it together with a 450-foot crane? You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that f---ing thing? Or winterize it? In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it. And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your Tesla battery," he said.

Thornton previously promoted the show on "The View" ahead of its premiere in 2024.

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

