COVID exposed teachers unions' 'lie' that children are priority: Jason Riley

Teachers unions are looking out for themselves instead of our children, Riley says

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Wall Street Journal columnist and Fox News contributor Jason Riley argues teachers unions have shown their true colors by using the COVID-19 pandemic to get more pay and benefits while children remain at home to suffer.

Wall Street Journal columnist and Fox News contributor Jason Riley argued on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that teachers unions' push for more pay and benefits while students remain in lockdown has exposed their true motivations.

JASON RILEY: Unions exist for the benefit of their members - whether we're talking about auto workers or hotel workers or prison guards. The difference with the teachers unions is that, for years, they pretend that their interests line up perfectly with those of our children, and the pandemic really exposed what a lie that is. You know, the teachers unions were looking out for their own interest. Our kids suffer academically from these lockdowns, mentally, physically and so forth. And the teachers unions could care less. They're simply using it as leverage to try to get more pay, more benefits and so forth. 



And I think this is something that the Republican Party should not let the public forget. They should remind them of this constantly until the midterm elections. Take this message into the community and explain to them why the teachers unions are looking out for themselves and not for our children. 

