Pam Bondi offers new details on Colorado nightclub raid, Wisconsin judge who allegedly aided illegal immigrant

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that nearly 200 calls were made to 911 under the Biden administration regarding the Colorado nightclub raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

"America is safer tonight thanks to Donald Trump," Bondi told "Fox & Friends."

During an interview outside the White House with host Brian Kilmeade, Bondi said that the Trump administration has been monitoring the club after learning that 170 calls to 911 had been made over the last several years.

"Wouldn't you think that would've been a red flag? Nothing happened. Guns, shootings, [aggravated] batteries, nothing happened," she said.

Federal authorities announced Sunday that the underground nightclub in Colorado Springs was "frequented by TdA and MS-13 terrorists."

Bondi noted that the DEA Rocky Mountain Division led the investigation in coordination with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The operation also involved U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

One hundred fourteen illegal immigrants were arrested, two of whom had outstanding warrants.

Agents also seized 12 firearms at the venue.

The attorney general claimed that the club facilitated a "menu" of drugs to patrons that included "pink cocaine" and meth. She alleged that prostitution was also rampant inside.

Those who conducted the raid also identified a member of the Sinaloa Cartel present at the time of the operation.

President Donald Trump commented on the raid in a Truth Social Post on Sunday.

"A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don’t want to send them back to where they came from," Trump wrote in the post. "If we don’t win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a Crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"



Bondi also commented on a Wisconsin judge who allegedly hid a previously deported illegal immigrant in her jury room in order to stop him from being arrested by U.S. ICE agents.

"She jeopardized the lives of law enforcement officers, even the defendant, by doing this. They had to have a chase down the street while victims of a crime were sitting in a courtroom," Bondi said, calling the judge’s actions "absurd."

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding after evidence came to light that she had shielded the migrant from ICE agents, according to a criminal complaint. She was also charged with concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

"I say the victims of crime should be very happy today because these victims of crimes, they deserve justice. This is a criminal judge sitting on a criminal bench," Bondi added.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Bonny Chu, Greg Wehner and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.