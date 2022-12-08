'Outnumbered' KOs Jennifer Lawrence's claim she was the first female lead in action movie: 'Really sad'

The panelists of "Outnumbered" Thursday called out Jennifer Lawrence for her statement in a recent interview with Variety that she was the first female lead to star in an action movie with her role in "The Hunger Games" series of films.

"I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence told Variety.

Harris Faulkner felt badly that Lawrence was so deluded.

"In this particular instance, she really believed that she was the first and that’s really sad actually," she said.

Joe Concha suggested the interviewer could have corrected Lawrence.

"The person interviewing Jennifer Lawrence there was from Variety, right? You kind of have to know your movies. You’re allowed to push back a little bit," he said.

It didn’t take long for social media to remind the Hollywood A-lister about other female leads starring in action movies prior to "The Hunger Games." Twitter blew up with tweets from individuals who were quick to inform Lawrence that her statement was incorrect.

Meghan McCain was one among the most critical, tweeting she was "obsessed with" Ellen Ripley, the lead character in "Alien" played by Sigourney Weaver and Sarah Connor, the female protagonist played by Linda Hamilton in "Terminator," growing up,

"The issue too, is that, when you sort of focus on being woke and lose sight of the facts, all this does is take attention away from something that might actually need attention, someone that might need lifting," Emily Compagno told Harris Faulkner and the other panelists.

"Why do you have to be the first? Just be the best," Kellyanne Conway stated.

Dr. Nicole Saphier then went on to point out that Lawrence dismissed previous talented female leads.

"She obviously has a high opinion of herself, but what did she do in that single interview? She just completely negated and washed away the accomplishments of all the women that preceded her," she said.

Variety recently deleted its original tweet with Lawrence's claim and decided to tweet a different quote from Lawrence. People took notice and responded with criticism as well.