Canada
Published

Ottawa police called 'tyrants,' 'criminals' after threatening Freedom Convoy truckers

'We will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges'

By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Ottawa police sparked social media outrage on Sunday after issuing threats to Canada's truckers in hopes of bringing an end to the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates.

THIS IS HOW CANADA'S TRUCKER CONVOY COULD END

"If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges," the department's account shared in a Sunday tweet.

Ottawa police later tweeted another threat, demanding that demonstrators remove their vehicles and leave their protest sites immediately.

Canadian trucker, Tyler, says the protest won't end until all mandates are lifted

Canadian trucker, Tyler, says the protest won't end until all mandates are lifted (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested," the tweet read. 

The threats reiterated a warning previously issued by interim police chief Steve Bell who, when asked whether he would pursue prosecution against protestors if they decide to retreat, confirmed that repercussions are planned.

"If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely," Bell said in a video clip shared in a tweet from conservative attorney Ron Coleman.

"This investigation will go on for months to come. It has many, many different streams, both from a federal financial level, from a provincial licensing level, from a criminal code level, from a municipal breach of court order, breach of court injunction level," he added.

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators dance in the streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators dance in the streets as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

The threats also follow accusations that protestors have expressed their dissent "unlawfully" and have "disrupted" the Ottawa community.

THOUSANDS PROTEST COVID MANDATES AND RESTRICTIONS IN OTTAWA

Twitter users were quick to react to the threats issued by Ottawa police, with several critics labeling the city's policemen as "fascists," "communists," and "tyrants."

Horses are brought in to disperse the crowd in front of Parliament Hill  in Ottawa, on Feb. 18, 2022.

Horses are brought in to disperse the crowd in front of Parliament Hill  in Ottawa, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star)

"It's not too late for you to just quit your jobs. You don't have to actively engage in human oppression," former New Hampshire congressional candidate AJ Olding wrote in a responding tweet.

Writer Katherine Brodsky alleged hypocrisy from the Canadian government by tweeting a screenshot from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Twitter account which reads, "We'll always defend the rights of Canadians to peaceful assembly and to freedom of expression."

Other critics drew comparison to last year's Black Lives Matter protests and compared the Canadian government to leadership of the now-defunct Soviet Union.

