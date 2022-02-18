Canadian truckers: Ottawa police arresting demonstrators, clearing out streets: LIVE UPDATES

Tow trucks removing vehicles from the streets of Ottawa

Police in Ottawa are continuing to warn demonstrators Friday that anyone found in "unlawful" protest sites "will be arrested". Photos show dozens of officers converging on the city's downtown area.

Tow truck operators — wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies' decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities — arrived under police escort and set to work removing the big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked bumper to bumper and shoulder to shoulder in places, according to the Associated Press.

While some protesters surrendered, others blared their horns or were heard singing “Amazing Grace” outside the prime minister's office opposite Parliament Hill.

“Freedom was never free,” trucker Kevin Homaund of Montreal told the AP. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”

