Canadian truckers: Ottawa police arresting demonstrators, clearing out streets: LIVE UPDATES

Police in Ottawa are continuing to warn demonstrators Friday that anyone found in "unlawful" protest sites "will be arrested". Photos show dozens of officers converging on the city's downtown area.

Covered by: Fox News and Greg Norman

Vehicles are being removed from the streets of Ottawa

(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)

A tow operator wears a balaclava to cover their identity as he prepares to remove a truck from a blockade on Nicholas St. in Ottawa on Friday.

Posted by Fox News

Video footage shows Ottawa police making an arrest

Police in Ottawa said Friday that "the increased police presence may be distressing for some," but "all police actions are designed to keep the public and protesters safe while also removing this unlawful protest."

Posted by Greg Norman

Ontario leader: 'We're now starting to see progress' in breaking up demonstrations

A protester is taken into custody by police officers on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa on Friday. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that "police have every tool they need and there are indications we're now starting to see progress" in law enforcement clearing out Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa.

"The people occupying Ottawa have been given plenty of time to leave peacefully. They know there are consequences for not doing so," Ford said. "And I continue to encourage everyone to leave immediately. I have every confidence in our law enforcement to bring an end to this, and they continue to have my full support."

Posted by Greg Norman

Tow trucks removing vehicles from the streets of Ottawa

Police officers gather near the site of a trucker blockade in Ottawa on Friday. (AP/Robert Bumsted)

Tow truck operators — wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies' decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities — arrived under police escort and set to work removing the big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked bumper to bumper and shoulder to shoulder in places, according to the Associated Press.

While some protesters surrendered, others blared their horns or were heard singing “Amazing Grace” outside the prime minister's office opposite Parliament Hill.

“Freedom was never free,” trucker Kevin Homaund of Montreal told the AP. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Greg Norman

Ottawa police: 'Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested'

Police officers enter a blockade protest truck parked in downtown Ottawa on Friday. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa police are warning protesters that they "must leave" Friday as a police operation remains ongoing to clear out the city's downtown.

"You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites," police said in a tweet. "Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested."

Posted by Greg Norman

Ottawa police warn media of potential arrests

Posted by Fox News

Freedom Convoy organizers charged, set to appear in court

Police in Ottawa have filed charges against two organizers of the Freedom Convoy -- Tamara Lich and Chris Barber -- following their arrests yesterday , according to reports.

Lich, 49, of Medicine Hat, Alberta, has been charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief, according to CTV News.

Chris Barber, 46, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, faces charges of counseling to commit the offense of mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police, CTV News added, noting that both are expected to appear in court today.

Posted by Greg Norman

Police operation to clear Ottawa's streets comes after three weeks of protests

Police operation to clear Ottawa's streets comes after three weeks of protests

(ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester is seen being arrested in Ottawa Friday morning.

Posted by Greg Norman

Ottawa police reportedly going door-to-door along line of trucks, vehicles

Ottawa police reportedly going door-to-door along line of trucks, vehicles

Police are seen gathering Friday ahead of an operation to clear out Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa. (REUTERS/Blair Gable)

Police officers in Canada's capital -- some of which are carrying automatic weapons -- have been observed going door to door along a line of trucks and other vehicles parked in Ottawa's downtown Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Posted by Greg Norman

Ottawa police launch operation to clear out protesters in city's downtown

Ottawa police announced Friday that some protesters "are being arrested" during an operation to clear out those who have been demonstrating against Canada’s coronavirus restrictions.

"There is a large police presence on Nicholas Street, protesters are being advised to leave immediately. Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested," Ottawa police wrote on Twitter. "We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful." 

Police also tweeted that they wanted to inform demonstrators “under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.” 

Posted by Greg Norman

