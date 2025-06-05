Oregon middle school hosts 'Drag Day' encouraging students to cross-dress during Pride Week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oregon middle school encouraged students to dress up as "drag queens" and their favorite "queer hero" this week in celebration of Pride Month, but one parent said families weren't notified ahead of time.

At the Arts & Technology Academy in the Eugene School District 4J, students celebrated "Pride Spirit Week" with a different theme each day intended to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, according to a memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

On Monday, students were encouraged to "wear as many colors as they could" for "Rainbow-Out" day. On Tuesday, they were told to wear all black "in remembrance of lost members of the LGBTQIA+ community."

Wednesday was "Drag Day" where students were told to "dress like a drag queen/king/monarch or dress up as a different gender."

Thursday was "Queer Hero Day" where students picked their favorite "queer hero," such as Freddie Mercury or Chappell Roan.

The week's events concluded with "Pride Flag Friday," where students were told to "dress up as the pride flag of your choice."

A parent who spoke to Fox News Digital said that the school principal sent out a notice to parents about the Pride Spirit Week on Monday afternoon, about 15 minutes after students were let out for the day. The email also said that the weekly activities would coincide with learning in the classroom about "the history of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement."

The parent was surprised to learn of the activities after the week had already kicked off and wondered why the school hadn't shared with families in advance.

According to Oregon state law, schools are required to notify parents and guardians ahead of instruction on human sexuality.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the Eugene School District 4J confirmed that parents were notified Monday afternoon about the week's activities.

Most of the lessons and activities were not considered part of formal instruction on human sexuality, the district said, but parents should've been notified earlier.

The district vowed to "work more closely with schools around notice for thematic and spirit weeks," saying it is their expectation that schools communicate with families about special events weeks in advance and comply with Oregon law in allowing families the opportunity to review human sexuality curriculum and opt out in advance.

The activities and lessons aligned with the Oregon Department of Education's LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan, the district added. LGBTQ2SIA+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender/non-binary, Queer/Questioning, Two-Spirit, Intersex and Asexual, with the plus sign referring to other identities.

The success plan "ensures students learn about the histories and contributions of historically marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals," the district said.

The school's Pride Spirit Week was meant to show support for LGBTQ+ students and their families and cultivate an inclusive climate.

"We remain deeply committed to fostering inclusive, safe learning spaces—-and doing so in partnership with families. That means ensuring our communication is clear, our curriculum is aligned, and our students feel like they belong," the district said.

The Oregon school district is one of several that have taken a stand against President Donald Trump's actions to root out gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion in public schools.

Two days after Trump issued an executive order declaring recognition of "two sexes, male and female," the Eugene 4J school board adopted a resolution on Jan. 22 "affirming gender identity, expression and equity for transgender and gender-expansive students and staff."

The resolution said the district would stand in support of "LGBTQ2SIA+" people and rejected "any attempt to diminish, politicize or marginalize these identities."

It was also the first public K-12 school district to join a federal lawsuit in February challenging Department of Education guidelines on racial discrimination.

The Department of Education notified educators in February that they must stop using racial preferences and stereotypes as a factor in their admissions, hiring, promotion and other practices, or risk losing federal funding.

The lawsuit, filed by teachers' union the American Federation of Teachers and the American Sociological Association, argues that the Department of Education was threatening educators' constitutional right to free speech and due process with the order.

"Our equity programs are part of our board and district goals to make sure our students have fair access to achievement and that our schools are effective in reaching all students, including our most vulnerable," Eugene 4J School Board Chair Jenny Jonak said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

In April, a federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocked the Department of Education from cutting funding or prosecuting school districts while the policy is being challenged.