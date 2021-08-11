Expand / Collapse search
Oregon lawmaker rips governor for nixing math, reading requirements: 'Democrats abandoned our kids'

Kate Brown signed bill this week to drop proficiency requirement for high school grads

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan rips Oregon governor Kate Brown (D) for pushing to scrap reading and math requirements before high school graduation.

Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan ripped Democrat Gov. Kate Brown for dropping reading and math proficiency requirements for students before high school graduation.

"We’ve had Democrat control in Oregon for a decade and this is entirely the handiwork of Democrats in Oregon," Drazan told "America's Newsroom."

OREGON LOWERING EDUCATION STANDARDS FOR MINORITY STUDENTS ENABLING ‘SCHOOL TO PRISON PIPELINE’: MAJ TOURE

Drazan, a Republican, said that parents absolutely deserve to have their children "prove competency in reading, writing, and mathematics." 

"But for whatever reason, Democrats in Oregon have abandoned our kids," Drazan said.

Brown signed Senate Bill 744 last month which drops the education requirement throughout the state. According to the Oregonian, the governor seemed to keep the bill under wraps and away from the public eye, neglecting to issue a press release or hold any kind of signing ceremony.

Drazan called Brown’s move "another bad decision," adding that it's part of a long list of "issues in Oregon that comes straight to the question of leadership."

"We have Democrat leadership in our state that has taken our state in the wrong direction. Now they are adding our kids to that. They’re not holding them to the standards and providing them certainty when they get all of high school we can be assured they can read and write and do math."

