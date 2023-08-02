Oregon deputy makes 'miraculous' recovery after being shot multiple times in head, chest: 'Second chance'

Kaela Dozé is happy she can hold her father's hand and speak to him again after a harrowing incident that left him in the hospital stunned their entire family.

Her father, Charles Dozé, a deputy in Washington County, Oregon, managed to survive and is now awake and talking after suffering several gunshot wounds to the face, arm and chest while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex last Wednesday.

"If anyone deserves a second chance like this, it's my father," Dozé said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First," telling host Carley Shimkus her dad's recovery is going well.

"I was just so happy I was going to be able to hold his hand and hug him again. I couldn't imagine not having my dad to call and get his guidance through life. It was just so sudden and getting that phone call… I'll never forget," she added.

The incident took place at Forest Rim Apartment complex in Tualatin – a suburb of metropolitan Portland. Suspect 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves reportedly fired shots through the door, striking Dozé.

"They were ambushed at the door," Washington County Police Officers Association President Patrick Altiere said, according to KGW-TV in Portland. "They knocked on the door, and they weren’t greeted by a person, they were greeted by gunfire."

One of the deputies fired back though it is unclear which one. The suspect was later found dead in the apartment's bathroom after suffering a gunshot wound. The outlet reported it is unclear whether the shot was self-inflicted or if he was struck by officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Charles Dozé lost his left eye and suffered nerve damage in his left hand because of the incident.

"Those are going to be the hardest things to overcome through therapy," Kaela said. She told Shimkus her father was shot a total of seven times – twice in his chest, twice in his head, once in both elbows and once in the rib.

When she heard the news about her father, she panicked, not knowing how severe his injuries were or where the wounds were located. She did know, however, that he was alert and conscious while being transmitted to the hospital via LifeFlight.

"That was something I could be positive about at the time," she said. "But all I knew was I had to get on a plane immediately and get to Oregon."

A week later, he still faces an extended recovery, but with support from his community and beyond.

As of early Wednesday, over 170 people have donated to a GoFundMe organized on behalf of Dozé's family. The fundraiser had amassed $75,000 of its $105,000 goal at the time.

Kaela said after her father woke up in the hospital, he told his family that he loved them.

"He told me and my mom that he loves us, and he's so happy to be there. It was miraculous to hear him talk that night at two in the morning. I was so happy in that moment I got to hold his hand and he saw us, and he acknowledged us. I was feeling complete joy in that moment," she said.