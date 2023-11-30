'Orange Peel Theory' trend suggests this is the ultimate sign of a loving partner

A TikTok trend called the "Orange Peel Theory" has people across the internet praising their partners, rethinking their relationships and crying in singleness.

The social media relationship trend is based around the idea that small acts of service, like making coffee, folding laundry or peeling an orange can indicate a relationship’s strength and a partner’s commitment to their significant other.

"Let’s say that for whatever reason, I hate peeling my oranges, but I really like oranges. I ask my partner, ‘Hey babe, would you mind peeling this orange for me?’" one TikToker, Anna Birmingham, explained in a video. "They can either respond with, ‘Of course, love. Not a problem at all,’ or they can say, ‘No, you are perfectly capable of peeling that orange yourself.’"

"Their response is indicative of much bigger things than just merely peeling and orange," she continued. "It’s the acknowledgment and the feeling of being taken care of and cherished."

The trend was born from a TikTok posted Nov. 4 that has been viewed over 15 million times, which shows screenshots of a text conversation between exes. In one of the texts someone named Charlotte writes, "I miss when you would peel my oranges for me in the morning," and that she "still gets juice all over and stab my nails too deep" when she tries to do it herself.

The other ex, Em, responds: "you’ll figure it out someday."

In the final screenshot Charlotte writes, "I peeled my orange today," but the text failed to send, indicating Em had blocked her.

So moved by the video, many have started posting videos on the social media platform of the small acts their significant others do for them. Videos tagged with #orangepeeltheory have been viewed over 40 million times across the platform.

In one video, a TikTok influencer and baker named Jenna showed her boyfriend surprising her with a container of pre-separated egg whites because she had mentioned to him that she found the task difficult with her long nails.

Her comments were flooded with people writing the video depicted Orange Peel Theory.

The trend doesn’t apply exclusively to romantic relationships but can also include family and friends.

One TikTok user, Maggie, posted a video of her dad peeling oranges and wrote: "Orange peel theory is real (because) my dad has been peeling them for me since I was 5."

Some people have posted videos of them putting their relationships to the test by asking their partners to do a mundane task for them to see if they'll comply. For others, the theory is a rude-awakening about the types of people they allow into their lives.

"All these videos about the Orange Peel Theory and me realizing that I'm always the one to peel everyone's oranges, but I've always had to peel my own," TikToker called Adviced Coffee posted.