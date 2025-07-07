Over 60 UFO sightings reported whizzing across state in first half of 2025, national tracking group says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York state has seen 66 reported Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings during the first half of 2025, according to a report from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

With 66 distinct incidents logged between January and late June, the state has had reports of an array of mysterious aerial objects, ranging from glowing orbs and silent triangles to fast-moving disks and shape-shifting lights.

The incidents, according to NUFORC, span rural hamlets, suburban skies and the bustling airspace of the Big Apple.

The NUFORC had 65 reported UFO sightings in New York in the first half of 2024.

The phenomenon appears to be statewide, with hot spots in urban centers like New York City as well as multiple reports from smaller towns such as Chester, Ridge and Evans Mills.

Evans Mills, which is located near a military base, saw repeated orb sightings in March, prompting witness speculation about possible connections to defense activities.

The most common shapes were orbs, spheres and triangles, frequently observed performing advanced maneuvers.

Several reports detailed sharp right-angle turns, sudden accelerations and zigzagging flight paths.

One particularly vivid sighting, according to NUFORC, took place in Chester on March 25, 2025, when someone walking their dog around 6 p.m. reported seeing two extremely fast white orbs flying in close formation.

Initially, the witness believed the objects to be birds, but their unusual speed and synchronized, wavering flight pattern stood out. Midway through their trajectory across the sky, the objects executed a sharp, nearly 90-degree turn to the northwest without any deceleration, the witness claimed.

At that moment, they transformed into dark, aerodynamic ovals that nearly disappeared into the night sky, according to the report. The witness described the orbs as momentarily pitch black.

A handful of these sightings also included photographic or video evidence, although NUFORC has not released digital evidence.

Other entries speculated about plausible explanations, like drones, aircraft, fireworks and even the International Space Station. The bulk of reports from NUFORC remain open and unexplained.

April through June represented a peak in activity, aligning with warmer months that typically encourage outdoor observations.

Another remarkable incident reportedly occurred on June 24, 2025, during a commercial flight approaching New York City.

A passenger seated in 1A reported to NUFORC that they witnessed a metallic ball flying in the opposite direction, roughly 100 to 200 feet below the aircraft.

The witness, arriving from Toronto, described the object as a perfectly round, shiny sphere that caught his eye due to its metallic gleam.

The witness noted that the object did not resemble a balloon or stationary object, saying it moved steadily away from the aircraft.

The passenger immediately alerted the pilots upon landing, though neither reported seeing the object. Despite this, the observer remained convinced of the object’s extraordinary nature.

NUFORC was founded in 1974 by UFO investigator Robert J. Gribble and aims to document and investigate unexplained sightings across the world.

"The Center’s primary function over the past five decades has been to receive, record, and to the greatest degree possible, corroborate and document reports from individuals who have been witness to unusual, possibly UFO-related events," the website says.