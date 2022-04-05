Sen. Kennedy on gas prices: Biden admin will do 'anything except what works' to fix problem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy warned Tuesday the Biden administration and congressional Democrats are destroying the fossil fuel industry in a bid to be the most "woke." On "America Reports," Kennedy called the administration "a special kind of stupid" for asking oil and gas companies to produce more to bring prices down while implementing policies that will put them out of business.

OIL AND GAS GROUPS CALL OUT BIDEN: ‘WE WOULD LOVE TO PRODUCE MORE, BRING GAS PRICES DOWN’

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Too many of my Democratic colleagues, led by the Biden administration, are determined to win the uber woke socialist sweepstakes. And part of winning means destroying the fossil fuel industry. And what President Biden keeps saying to the fossil fuel industry is, 'Look, I'm going to put you out of business. But in the meantime, to help me out here, I need you to produce more.' You know, it's just ridiculous. …

This is all a special kind of stupid. That's all it is. The Biden administration knows what it needs to do, and it says, ‘Well we’ll do anything except what works.' It's a special kind of stupid.

