What makes Ohio US Senate candidate Tim Ryan a 'lying fraud': Senate candidate JD Vance

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance explained why he thinks his opponent Tim Ryan is a "lying fraud" Tuesday on "Hannity."

TIM RYAN ACCUSED OF VIOLATING HOUSE ETHICS RULE DURING OHIO SENATE CAMPAIGN

VANCE: This is a guy who, when he runs his scripted TV commercials, says that he wants to appeal to Trump voters. … And yet when he's unscripted, Sean, he's saying that we need to confront and kill the entire movement. … He's just a complete fraud. On every single issue, he has voted with Joe Biden, and yet he pretends in his TV commercials that he actually thinks exactly the opposite. And I got to say, Sean, he's supported by George Soros. He's got millions of dollars coming in to swamp the airwaves in Ohio and to lie to the people of Ohio. We need everything that we can get. … Because if we correct the record on this guy - if we actually tell the truth - it's simple, Sean. We're going to win this state because the people of Ohio are wise and they're smart and they're not going to buy lying fraud Tim Ryan.

