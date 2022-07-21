Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Vulnerable House Democrat says she ‘might have to school’ rural Trump voters to win their support

'I’m not quite sure what was in their heads,' Wild says of Carbon County voters

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
A Pennsylvania Democrat facing one of the toughest races in the midterm elections said she "might have to school" rural Trump voters in order to win their support. 

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., is running for reelection in Pennsylvania's redrawn 7th congressional district, which now includes Republican-friendly Carbon County. During a virtual meet & greet on Monday, Wild said the Republican voters of Carbon County may need to be educated on the error of their ways.

"Carbon County has many attributes, but it is a county that – although it was once an Obama county – it since has become a Trump county," she said. "I’m not quite sure what was in their heads because the people of Carbon County are exactly the kind of people who should not be voting for a Donald Trump, but I guess I might have to school them on that a little bit."

"But most of all, it is a very rural county," she added.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., stands outside of the Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., stands outside of the Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump won Carbon County with 65% of the vote during the 2020 presidential election. Wild’s rematch against Republican Lisa Scheller, whom she defeated in 2020, is currently viewed as a toss-up.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEMOCRAT COMPARES SUPREME COURT PRAYER DECISION TO TALIBAN, CALLS FOR COURT-PACKING

Wild’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for clarification of her comments.

Representative Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, speaks via teleconference during a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections Hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Representative Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, speaks via teleconference during a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections Hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photographer: Rod Lamkey/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The congresswoman and attorney of over three decades raised eyebrows earlier this month after she compared the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing prayer back in public schools to the Taliban.

"It’s scary. This is what happens in theocracies," she said during a July 6 radio interview. "This is what happens in countries that we can’t imagine living in or being a part of – where the religion – you know, think about the Taliban."

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., leaves the Capitol as the House voted on a bill to ban changes to U.S. Postal Service operations and provide $25 billion in funding on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., leaves the Capitol as the House voted on a bill to ban changes to U.S. Postal Service operations and provide $25 billion in funding on Saturday, August 22, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Wild also said she would be signing onto a House initiative to pack the Court with four more justices.

"I always thought of the Supreme Court as the last bastion of fairness and, not that they got every decision right, but that it was certainly the place to go for justice," Wild said. "Along with something like 65% of the American people, I’ve completely lost confidence in the institution."

Jessica Chasmar is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com and on Twitter: @JessicaChasmar.

