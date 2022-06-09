Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Obama official slams Biden’s national security team for ‘disastrous’ diplomacy: 'A real process problem'

Brett Bruen calls for national security adviser Jake Sullivan's exit from White House

Former White House Global Engagement Director Brett Bruen argues President Biden should replace national security adviser Jake Sullivan, national security team.

A former Obama administration official criticized President Biden's "reckless" foreign policy statements in a new USA Today op-ed. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, former White House Global Engagement Director Brett Bruen urged the White House to bring in a new national security team.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS US-SAUDI ‘STRATEGIC’ PARTNERSHIP, AFTER BIDEN VOWED TO MAKE COUNTRY A ‘PARIAH STATE’

BRETT BRUEN: I do [think Jake Sullivan needs to go]. And I said that last summer after the reckless retreat from Afghanistan. But I think it's got to go beyond Jake, because there is a real process problem here. And you see it playing out time and time again. And in response to that op-ed last summer in USA Today, the White House obviously trained their fire on me and on the work that I've been doing, just trying to be a credible voice on some of these issues. And I think, quite frankly, what we need is to acknowledge some of the problems, because if we don't, we're not going to fix them. 

