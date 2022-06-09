Ex-Obama official slams Biden’s national security team for ‘disastrous’ diplomacy: 'A real process problem'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Obama administration official criticized President Biden's "reckless" foreign policy statements in a new USA Today op-ed. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, former White House Global Engagement Director Brett Bruen urged the White House to bring in a new national security team.

BRETT BRUEN: I do [think Jake Sullivan needs to go]. And I said that last summer after the reckless retreat from Afghanistan. But I think it's got to go beyond Jake, because there is a real process problem here. And you see it playing out time and time again. And in response to that op-ed last summer in USA Today, the White House obviously trained their fire on me and on the work that I've been doing, just trying to be a credible voice on some of these issues. And I think, quite frankly, what we need is to acknowledge some of the problems, because if we don't, we're not going to fix them.

