NYT staffer apologizes after racist, homophobic tweets resurface

Another staffer from The New York Times has been swept into a viral controversy after old tweets featuring racial and homophobic slurs resurfaced.

Gina Cherelus, an editorial assistant who, according to her LinkedIn page, has been a researcher and fact-checker for the Gray Lady since April, deleted several tweets and issued an apology late Tuesday after Newsmax's John Cardillo shared screenshots of her offensive tweets.

"I have deleted offensive tweets from when I was in college nearly a decade ago. I am truly sorry," Cherelus wrote.

In a pair of tweets from 2012, Cherelus slammed "Asian nail salons," saying "they feel f---ing entitled" and "don't know anything but basic ghetto s---."

"I'm not saying all Asians aren't able, but this can really cause you to make hasty generalizations," Cherelus wrote.

Cherelus used a Hispanic slur against another Twitter user, who appears to be a friend of hers, calling him a "wetback."

The Times staffer also used several homophobic slurs, including "f----ts," "d---s," and "n---- queer."

This caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who blasted The Times for hiring "another bigot."

"Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes. Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper?" Trump Jr. asked.

Cherelus and The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

Last month, an editor for The Times apologized for tweets he sent more than a decade ago resurfaced online.

Tom Wright-Piersanti had made numerous anti-Semitic and racist tweets that dated back to 2008, some of which have since been deleted.

For instance, on Jan. 1, 2010, he wrote: "I was going to say 'Crappy Jew Year,' but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So... HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews."

In another post, from 2009, Wright-Piersanti shared an image of a car with a giant lit menorah on top of it and tweeted, "Who called the Jew-police?"

Wright-Piersanti also made several derogatory tweets aimed at "Indians" in 2008 and 2009.

A spokesperson for The Times told Fox News: "We are aware of these tweets, which are a clear violation of our standards. We are reviewing next steps.”

This latest Twitter-related controversy comes on the heels of the backlash the paper faced over its story about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Late Sunday, The Times walked back an explosive report about a resurfaced allegation of sexual assault by Kavanaugh from his college days. The piece by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, adapted from their forthcoming book, alleged there was corroboration of an incident in which Kavanaugh, as a college student at Yale, exposed himself to a female classmate at a party.

However, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway -- who reviewed an advance copy of the book – flagged an omission and the paper eventually revised the controversial story after being lampooned on social media over the gaffe.

The update included the significant detail that several friends of the alleged victim said she did not recall the purported sexual assault. The newspaper also stated for the first time that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed, and has made no other comment about the episode.