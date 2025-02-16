NYT columnist 'sympathetic' to Trump admin barring AP from Oval Office, Air Force One

New York Times columnist David Brooks said during an interview on Friday that he understood why President Donald Trump's administration barred the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One, citing the media's deeper problem — an under-representation of pro-Trump voices.

"I'm a little less harsh on the Trump administration," Brooks said during "PBS NewsHour," adding, "Listen, I lived through the end of the Biden administration, where there was almost no press access to the guy."

The Associated Press was barred from the Oval Office and Air Force One due to the news organization refraining from renaming the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" in their coverage. "PBS NewsHour" host Amna Nawaz asked Brooks and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart about the decision.

"And so administrations manipulate the press. That's part of the job. And if they don't want to talk to the AP, fine. The AP can do its own reporting," Brooks said.

Brooks pointed to a larger problem in the media during the conversation before noting that he was "appalled" by the decision to bar the AP.

"I think the deeper problem here — and this is our business; I hate to comment on the media, because I have spent my life in it — but we have not represented enough Trump voices over the last 40 years, enough working-class voices over the last 40 years," he continued.

"And so, if we had done that, maybe some of the hostility that's come our way wouldn't be there. And so I'm appalled by what Trump is doing, but I understand sort of why he's doing it," he said.

Capehart argued that Trump was "bullying the press corps," and urged reporters to stand up to him.

"And the press is vitally important for a democracy, because an informed citizenry is what is the foundation of our system of government, democracy. And if the press doesn't stand up to the president, who will?" Capehart said.

Google Maps and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced after Trump's renaming that they were updating their systems to reflect the change.

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich took to X on Friday to elaborate on the Associated Press' access.

"The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press' commitment to misinformation. While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One," Budowich posted on X.

AP spokesperson Lauren Easton told Fox News Digital, "Freedom of speech is a pillar of American democracy and a core value of the American people. The White House has said it supports these principles."