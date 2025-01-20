Trump to rename Gulf of Mexico, Mount Denali on first day in office

President-elect Trump will sign executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali on his first day in office, incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Monday.

The orders, first reported by the New York Post, are among a slew of executive actions Trump plans to take after taking the oath of office on Monday. The actions would rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Mount Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley.

"President Trump is bringing common sense to government and renewing the pillars of American Civilization," reads a preview of the order obtained by the Post.

The orders direct the Secretary of the Interior to make the name changes. The changes will apply to official federal documents and maps, though it is unclear whether the order also requires schools to use the new terminology.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP'S 1ST INAUGURATION DAY; WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MONDAY

Trump has repeatedly mentioned renaming Alaska's Mount Denali as well, pointing out that it was originally named after President William McKinley.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES GULF OF MEXICO TO BECOME ‘GULF OF AMERICA’

"McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president," Trump said at a December rally. "They took his name off Mount McKinley, right? That’s what they do to people. Now, he was a great president, very good president. At a minimum, he was a very good businessman. He was a businessman, then a governor, very successful businessman."

President Obama renamed the mountain to Denali in 2015, in keeping with a request from the Alaska legislature.

Trump plans to sign roughly 200 orders on his first day in office, targeting immigration and cutting back on DEI initiatives.

Incoming Trump administration officials told Fox News Digital that the overarching theme of his Day One actions is "promises made, promises kept."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As soon as President Trump places his hand on the Bible and swears the Oath to the United States Constitution, the Golden Age of America will begin," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "The American people will have a leader who will deliver on the promises he made to restore our country’s greatness."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.