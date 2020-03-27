NYPD commissioner on coronavirus' impact on the force: 'They are in the middle of a fight'

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea appeared on "Outnumbered Overtime" on Friday to discuss the coronavirus' impact on the city's police force.

"They are working in literally the most difficult of times against an enemy that we haven't seen before. It's really a silent enemy. I couldn't be more proud of the work that they're doing, but they are in the middle of a fight," Shea told host Harris Faulkner. "Today, we're grieving and fighting at the same time. But I have no doubt whatsoever that we're going to look back at this day one time and be awfully damn proud of the work that they're doing."

Shea was reacting to the death of NYPD custodian Dennis Dickson, who died at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn this week after contracting COVID-19. It was not clear how he got the virus.

The 14-year department veteran had been assigned to police headquarters.

Shea highlighted the rising numbers of officers who are out sick, likely with the coronavirus.

"We have over 4,000. As I sit here right now, over 4,000 members out sick, most of them with the same symptoms of some degree. Not all of them have been tested. It depends on the severity of the illness," Shea said. "But we have numbers that have been tested. What would have been 300 a couple days ago? Again, 400 became over 500. As we sit here now, positive. That number is going to grow."

The commissioner thanked his officers, saying they continue to work and contribute to the communities.

"There is no doubt in my mind that we're going to get through this. We're going to get through it as a city," Shea said. "They're also out there fighting traditional crime. They're out there responding to calls when people who are sick... Elderly people that can't get out of their house, and bringing them groceries. So really across the board, they're doing it all."