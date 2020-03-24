211 NYPD officers, civilian members test positive for coronavirus; 7.6 percent of workforce out sick

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cases of the novel coronavirus among NYPD employees spiked 38 percent overnight, the department said Tuesday, prompting calls for residents to stay at home and help stop the virus’ spread.

As of Tuesday, there were 211 positive NYPD cases, including 177 uniformed officers and the remainder being civilian employees of the department.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea turned to Twitter to urge residents in New York and elsewhere to "#StayAtHome" in an effort to help protect first responders, health care workers and other people who still have to report to work amid widespread coronavirus-related closures.

In all, 2,774 of the NYPD’s employees were out sick Tuesday -- a number that accounts for 7.6 percent of the department’s uniformed workforce.

That’s more than double the amount of officers who call out sick on a typical day, the New York Post reported.

At one point, so many officers in the 1st Precinct had called out that the NYPD Movie and Television Unit was called in to fill in depleted ranks there, Fox News reported last week.

Despite the callouts, the NYPD on its official Twitter said it would continue patrols across the city. The department also said it would hire additional cleaning staff for its facilities in another effort to slow the virus’ spread.

The crisis in New York even attracted attention from the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday.

“For anyone in the New York metropolitan area who has traveled, our task force is encouraging you to monitor your temperature, be sensitive to symptoms, and we are asking anyone who has traveled out of the New York City metropolitan area to anywhere else in the country to self-isolate for 14 days,” Vice President Pence said at a news briefing. “We have to deal with the New York City metropolitan area as a high-risk area.”

He added that the federal government would “surge resources” to help fight the crisis, including the deployment of USNS Comfort hospital ship and medical supplies.

New York state had at least 25,665 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 210 deaths as of Tuesday.

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.