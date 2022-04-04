Karol Markowicz rips top NYC doctor for calling white women 'birthing people': Appeals to 'fringe left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz slammed New York City's top doctor Monday for referring to white women as "birthing people" and minority women as "mothers." Markowicz questioned who the stance appeals to other than the "absolute fringe left" on "America's Newsroom."

NYC TOP HEALTH OFFICIAL REFERS TO WHITE WOMEN AS 'BIRTHING PEOPLE,' CALLS BLACK AND HISPANIC WOMEN 'MOTHERS'

KAROL MARKOWICZ: I'm sure it was an oversight, but unfortunately what they mean is that all of us are birthing people and none of us are mothers. And what I think is that we've learned in the last two years how many of our health officials are just terrible at their jobs? I mean, where is the science in any of this? And more than that, who does birthing people appeal to other than the absolute fringe-left? How many people are having babies and not feeling comfortable with the title of mother that we need to change that word for everyone?

