NYC psychiatrist says crime, homeless crises devastating kids' mental health, overwhelming providers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the crime and homeless crises spiral out of control in New York City, children are suffering the consequences as they face mental health challenges from witnessing the chaos firsthand on city streets.

Manhattan child psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph explained how the traumatic events occurring on the streets have affected the city's most vulnerable in the post-pandemic world as more kids seek professional help to deal with the trauma.

"Children don't understand many complex things," Joseph said during "Fox & Friends First" on Monday. "You have to meet them where they are, so some of the words that we're hearing are, you know, why, how? What should we be doing? And they're afraid because… when you see these people on the streets, they're suffering. They don't want to be there, and so for children who seek a sense of right versus wrong, who want to understand why this is happening, you really have to meet them where they are."

DEMS, UNION LEADERS RESPONSIBLE FOR SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS FACE FEW REPERCUSSIONS, DESPITE EVIDENCE THAT KIDS HARMED

"They're saying that they're stressed," she continued. "They're saying that they're sad, and that seeing these things makes it worse."

One New York City mother, Katie Hamill, told the New York Post her 7-year-old daughter has witnessed "fornication, masturbation, defecation and urination" on a daily basis and now lives in a "constant state of panic" as a result.

Her daughter sought therapy for witnessing drug addicts and vagrants plaguing the city, while parents nationwide worry about how pandemic lockdowns have impacted kids' mental health.

"It's important to remind children that this is not their fault, that the world is changing, but certain things are constant," Joseph said. "Your household routine is constant, your schools are safe. Things like that allow children to feel that they have control over certain elements of their lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's tough to say what will happen long-term because we've never faced something like this before," she continued.

Since 2020, New York City crime has increased 34%, with robbery and burglary up 38% and 32%, respectively.

"Most of my colleagues are just overwhelmed," Joseph said. "We really can't even take on the amount of cases out there. We do need more mental health reform. We need more providers. We need more action within schools."