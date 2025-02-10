NYC councilwoman quits women's caucus to protest anti-Israel agenda

NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said that she quit the NYC Council's Women's Caucus over its anti-Israel agenda in an interview with Fox Friends First on Monday.

"We all watched the release of these female hostages, these young girls who are only 20 years old, came out of captivity, surrounded by Jihadi terrorists with masks on, weapons drawn, only 20 years old. Could you imagine your daughter, or yourself at 20 years old as a woman, being held in tunnel? God knows what they did to them."

Vernikov announced in a video shared on social media on Sunday that she would be leaving her position on the Women's Caucus immediately due to the group's refusal to release a statement condemning the Hamas terrorists and in support of female hostages who were released from captivity.

TRUMP REMAINS COMMITTED TO US OWNING GAZA, SAYS MIDDLE EAST STATES COULD HELP REBUILD WAR-TORN AREA

"I simply asked the Women's Caucus, which I was a part of in the New York City Council, to make a simple statement condemning the terrorists, supporting these women and calling on the release of the hostages that are still remaining in captivity," Vernikov explained.

"Unfortunately, it is the height of hypocrisy that a Women's Caucus, in New York City Council, made up of 30-plus women, who is supposed to stand up for women and women's rights, cannot simply condemn terrorists and stand up for women that are Jewish," she said. "I'm out of that caucus."

Vernikov responded to criticism that her departure from the council was an act of political grandstanding.

ISRAELI PRESIDENT PRAISES TRUMP'S LEADERSHIP, CHALLENGES NEIGHBORING LEADERS TO PRESENT BETTER IDEAS FOR GAZA

"The Democrats are unfortunately pandering to the hard left," she said. "We need to stand up, we cannot be cowards, and we cannot continue having elected officials who are spineless to stand up, and we cannot stand up for women only when it is politically expedient for us."

Vernikov said that she was "very grateful" to President Donald Trump for his strong stance on the Israel-Hamas war, which she said makes it possible for the release of the remaining surviving Israeli hostages.