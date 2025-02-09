Israeli president praises Trump's leadership, challenges neighboring leaders to present better ideas for Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a challenge to regional neighbors to propose a "better idea" regarding Gaza. His comments came during an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures" following President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader praised Trump while also touching on Gaza's future.

MARIA BARTIROMO: So, Mr. President, do you support President Trump's idea that the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip?

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU PRAISES TRUMP'S 'REMARKABLE IDEA' ABOUT A US TAKEOVER OF GAZA

ISAAC HERZOG: So President Trump made clear later on, also in his words and through his spokespeople, that he is not talking about taking over Gaza militarily and, of course, there's a new timeline. President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost, the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well, and so forth and so on. And, of course, in both Jordan and Egypt and the Abraham Accords, partners of ours, the accords that were brought about by President Trump in his first administration. They are partners that must be listened to, must be discussed with. We have to know their fields as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future.

But the whole idea of making sure that Gaza changes ownership — that these terrorists, these thugs, these barbaric people — do not repeat the same old control, that they are creating such huge suffering for their own people… There has to be a future for the children of Gaza and the children of Israel and the children for the entire region, and only under the leadership of President Trump do we see now a new idea come forward. And I say to all our neighbors, you have any better idea? Please, present it.

