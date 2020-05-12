NY Times raises eyebrows with opinion section 'More advice for Joe Biden'

The New York Times raised eyebrows this week with a collection of "related" op-eds about former Vice President Joe Biden.

First flagged by journalist Peter Hamby, the Times published an opinion piece on Sunday titled "How to Outflank Trump Online," which was written by veterans of the Buttigieg and Yang presidential campaigns regarding the Biden campaign's obstacles facing off in the digital arena against the Trump campaign.

However, in the middle of the op-ed, a group of "related" pieces is displayed, saying, "More advice for Joe Biden."

The op-eds listed include "How Joe Biden Can Defeat Trump From His Basement" written by Democratic strategist Lis Smith, "What Joe Biden Needs to Do to Beat Trump" written by former Obama aides David Axelrod and David Plouffe, and "Joe Biden Is Not Hiding. He's Lurking" written by Times editorial writer Michelle Cottle.

"Of course there's an entire category of NYT opinion pieces labeled 'advice for Joe Biden,'" Hamby reacted sharing a screenshot of the page.

This isn't the first time the paper's coverage of Biden has raised eyebrows. Last month, Times executive editor Dean Baquet acknowledged that the Biden campaign had influenced a large edit regarding the language of the presumptive Democratic nominee's past allegations of unwanted touching in its report about Tara Reade's claims.

Earlier this month, the Times' editorial board was widely panned after it called for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to investigate Reade's sexual harassment and assault allegations.