NY Times opinion writer calls out Dems for backing Biden following court doc, Larry King clip

A New York Times opinion writer blasted Democrats on Thursday for their ongoing support for Joe Biden following the report of a newly surfaced court document that further helps corroborate Tara Reade's claims.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune obtained a 1996 court filing from San Luis Obispo County showing Reade's then-husband, Theodore Dronen, referring to her time working for the Delaware senator. The declaration came in response to a restraining order she had filed against him after he filed for divorce.

The court document, however, did not directly accuse the former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate of sexual harassment or refer to a sexual assault.

"I met Petitioner in the spring of 1993 while working in Washington D.C. At the early stages of our dating, Petitioner felt comfortable confiding in me as we both worked for members of Congress, and we shared many common interests," the document obtained by the Tribune read. "On several occasions Petitioner related a problem that she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden's office. Petitioner told me she struck a deal with the chief of staff of the senator's office and left her position."

Dronen continued, "I was sympathetic to her needs when she asked me for help, and assisted her financially, and allowed her to stay in my apartment with my roommate while she looked for work. It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on Petitioner, and that she is still sensitive and [affected] by it today."

Times writer Elizabeth Bruenig appeared alarmed by the latest developments surrounding Reade's claims.

"Uhh," Bruenig reacted to the report.

She then took aim at Democrats, who have overwhelmingly thrown their support towards the presumptive Democratic nominee despite the growing controversy.

"Remarkable to see Dems look at the '96 Reade court docs + listen to the Larry King call and say, 'well hey, it's only sexual harassment, not rape!'" Bruenig exclaimed.

Bruenig was referencing to the 1993 "Larry King Live" clip that emerged last month purportedly showing Reade's mother calling into the show regarding "problems" her daughter faced with a "prominent senator."

Earlier this week, Bruenig authored a piece warning Democrats that they may need to consider a "plan B" in case the allegations made against Biden collapse his campaign.

“Reade contends that, sometime in the spring of that year, Mr. Biden forced her against a wall, shoved his hand up her skirt, and forced his fingers into her vagina. Mr. Biden has unequivocally denied Ms. Reade’s allegations,” Bruenig wrote before citing recent developments, such as a former neighbor saying she’s heard about the accusations for years.

“I have my own impressions regarding Ms. Reade’s allegations, but no one – save Ms. Reade and Mr. Biden – knows with certainty whether her claims are true. What I can assert with firm conviction is that Democrats ought to start considering a backup plan for 2020,” Bruenig wrote.

Bruenig then argued that many of the things Reade has been criticized for are “nearly as incredible as some have argued” since she came forward in March.

“I have worked closely with many survivors of sexual assault. It isn’t unusual, in my experience, for survivors to exhibit behavior that seems unstable or erratic to others,” she explained.

The Times opinion writer noted that Democrats have been champions of the #MeToo movement and “subject Ms. Reade’s allegations to a level of scrutiny not widely applied to accusers in similar circumstances,” such as Christine Blasey Ford’s claims against Brett Kavanaugh.

“Conservatives … can see the plain gulf between how Democrats have approached sexual assault in politically advantageous cases versus Ms. Reade’s, and the evident hypocrisy threatens to discredit the entire enterprise,” Bruenig wrote. “Liberal thinkers and organizations have begun to realize this, and many have responded accordingly.”

Biden has repeatedly denied Reade's claims.

