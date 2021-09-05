Lara Trump blasts NY Times for 'double standard' after editing headline about Biden and his son Beau

Fox News contributor Lara Trump blasted the New York Times for softening a headline initially critical of President Biden for talking about his late son Beau when meeting with the families of troops killed in Afghanistan, noting on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ that her father-in-law, former President Trump, would not have enjoyed the same edit.

NY TIMES CHANGES BIDEN HEADLINE THAT CLAIMED ‘NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO HEAR’ ABOUT HIS LATE SON BEAU

LARA TRUMP: I can think of a lot of headlines, a lot of stories…that were flat out wrong, reported by not just the New York Times but a slew of media outlets across America. When did they ever change those for Donald Trump? When did they ever change those for our family? I'll answer that for you: they never did.



It is such a double standard that exists. And gosh, it makes you wonder, if they actually did report the truth…what a different situation might we be in now as a country.

