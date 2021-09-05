Lara Trump blasts NY Times for 'double standard' after editing headline about Biden and his son Beau
President Biden was criticized for talking about his late son Beau when meeting with Gold Star parents
Fox News contributor Lara Trump blasted the New York Times for softening a headline initially critical of President Biden for talking about his late son Beau when meeting with the families of troops killed in Afghanistan, noting on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ that her father-in-law, former President Trump, would not have enjoyed the same edit.
NY TIMES CHANGES BIDEN HEADLINE THAT CLAIMED ‘NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO HEAR’ ABOUT HIS LATE SON BEAU
LARA TRUMP: I can think of a lot of headlines, a lot of stories…that were flat out wrong, reported by not just the New York Times but a slew of media outlets across America. When did they ever change those for Donald Trump? When did they ever change those for our family? I'll answer that for you: they never did.
…
It is such a double standard that exists. And gosh, it makes you wonder, if they actually did report the truth…what a different situation might we be in now as a country.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: