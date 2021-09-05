Expand / Collapse search
Lara Trump blasts NY Times for 'double standard' after editing headline about Biden and his son Beau

President Biden was criticized for talking about his late son Beau when meeting with Gold Star parents

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
Lara Trump sounds off on 'double standard' after New York Times changes Biden headline

Fox News contributor Lara Trump rips the New York Times for updating a headline about Biden talking about his late son Beau.

Fox News contributor Lara Trump blasted the New York Times for softening a headline initially critical of President Biden for talking about his late son Beau when meeting with the families of troops killed in Afghanistan, noting on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ that her father-in-law, former President Trump, would not have enjoyed the same edit.

NY TIMES CHANGES BIDEN HEADLINE THAT CLAIMED ‘NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO HEAR’ ABOUT HIS LATE SON BEAU

LARA TRUMP: I can think of a lot of headlines, a lot of stories…that were flat out wrong, reported by not just the New York Times but a slew of media outlets across America. When did they ever change those for Donald Trump? When did they ever change those for our family? I'll answer that for you: they never did.

It is such a double standard that exists. And gosh, it makes you wonder, if they actually did report the truth…what a different situation might we be in now as a country.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.