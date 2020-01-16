Local Democrat pushes back on NY bail reform law: It's about 'common sense,' not politics

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, said New York’s newly enacted bail reform law is lacking in "common sense."

"This is not about politics, this is about common sense," Curran said Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” adding that she's "fighting" to change the law and having "constructive conversations" with state leaders.

“I represent and I’m in charge of one ever the biggest suburban counties in the nation," she told host Brian Kilmeade. "We have historic crime lows. We have wonderful law enforcement and we want to make sure that we’re keeping our communities safe and we have common-sense changes.”

Under previous New York law, prosecutors would determine whether to make a bail recommendation or agree to have the defendant released on their own recognizance. The case judge would then make a determination.

Under the new law, courts are prohibited from setting any monetary bail or keeping defendants in custody before trial in almost every type of misdemeanor case, and for a long list of felonies as well.

Curran said on “Fox & Friends” that judicial discretion is important and should not have been taken away under the new law. She then referenced reports that a suspected serial bank robber robbed a New York City bank the day after he was released from jail.

“If this guy is coming before the same judge over and over and over, shouldn’t that judge have the ability to decide whether this guy is a danger?” Curran asked.

New York City Police said the suspect passed a note to the teller and fled on foot with about $1,000. The New York Post reported that because he allegedly robbed the banks without using a weapon, no New York jail can hold him, no matter how many times he commits the crime.

Curran explained why cases like this one show that the new law is a problem.

“It’s clear that it needed reform, when you have a young man who allegedly stole a backpack sitting in Rikers Island for three years because he doesn’t have $500, clearly there’s a problem,” Curran told Kilmeade regarding previous New York law.

“However, I think it was way too much all at one time."

She brought up an example of someone who would not need to post bail when arrested under the new law.

“If you sell five kilos of cocaine, again no bail. If you’re [arrested for] DWI and a child who is a passenger in the car dies, no bail,” she said. “Let’s take a common-sense approach. Let’s look at these.”

