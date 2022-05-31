NC lawmaker says pregnant man flashcards 'not age-appropriate material' for preschoolers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina State Rep. Erin Pare stressed the importance of parents being aware of what is being taught to their children after a teacher used LGBT-themed flashcards with a depiction of a pregnant man to teach preschoolers about colors. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, the GOP lawmaker praised the school's principal for taking immediate action and noted that the cards were not part of the approved curriculum.

STATE REP. ERIN PARE: A lot of loving families come in all different shapes and sizes. And thank goodness for that. Kids need loving families right now more than anything else. But I think when you're looking at a card in front of a preschooler that has a mommy hugging a daddy with a baby in his belly, that's just not age-appropriate material to be showing preschoolers. And I'm glad that this principal and the district acted immediately. … This was not approved curriculum. This was a tool that one individual teacher brought into the classroom, and the principal didn't know about it, and it was not approved by the district. I think this underscores a greater point that it's so important for parents to be engaged in what goes on in their child's classroom – what's being taught and how things are being taught. And I think that parents are asking for more of that ability to follow this. And I think that that's appropriate and makes a whole lot of sense.

