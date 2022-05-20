Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Schools are completely disrespecting parental rights with their children: America First Legal adviser

Ian Prior slams how schools are treating parents

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Schools everywhere are completely disrespecting parental rights: Ian Prior Video

Schools everywhere are completely disrespecting parental rights: Ian Prior

Parent and America First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior says they won't tell you, but their interest is we need to get to them when they're young, before they have fully developed brains and can look at this and say, wait, this is ridiculous.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

America First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior highlighted the focus schools are placing on introducing children to discovering their "gender identity" and how in this process these institutions are disrespecting parents on "The Ingraham Angle."

IAN PRIOR: It's really interesting. We've seen a lot on the gender issue. And parents have a 14th Amendment liberty right to be the primary decision-makers for the health, welfare and education of their children. And what you're seeing is that schools everywhere are completely disrespecting that. They're saying you don't get to know about your child's gender identity unless the child gives us permission to tell you. Here you have in Maryland where it's okay if you're up until third grade, you can't opt out. But after fourth grade, you can. Well, that's an equal protection issue right there. And what is the compelling government interest that they need to have? They won't tell you, but their interest is we need to get to them when they're young, before they have fully developed brains and can look at this and say, wait a minute, this is ridiculous.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

New MD curriculum teaches kids about gender identity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.