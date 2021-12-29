Gov. Noem demands Biden rescind federal COVID mandates: 'He doesn't have the authority'

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., demanded President Biden rescind federal COVID-19 mandates Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" after the president claimed "there is no federal solution" to the pandemic.

BIDEN, AFTER CLAIMING NO 'FEDERAL SOLUTION' TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BOASTS ABOUT 'FEDERAL PLAN'

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: That's interesting to me that the president is so bold in saying that there is no federal solution yet continuing to impose mandates on the country. And the fact is that he doesn't have the authority to put these mandates in place. That's why South Dakota and many other states and governors and attorney generals have challenged the federal government on this authority in court. That will be heard here in January and we'll win. We'll win because this president has taken unprecedented action to impose on the liberties and freedoms of the American people. And sometimes the only ones that are left to fight are the governors.

They need to back off. We really need to be able to take care of our people. We've shown that we do it the best.

